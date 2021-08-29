Ryan Price “Why We Drive Trucks” Now At Radio: Radio/Media Download

Ryan Price grew up in Alvarado, TX. He began singing in his church at a young age and took a strong liking to music. At 13, he picked up his dad’s guitar and immediately began to play and write music. Throughout high school, he began to play at opry’s and small venues across Texas. Upon starting college, he formed and fronted a band called the Ryan Bennett Band. They played and released music until 2015 when they decided to part ways.

After taking a hiatus from the music scene, he came back in late 2016 and started to play again, this time as a solo act. He played the Texas Red Dirt scene playing in bars and clubs across Texas. Price started to take songwriting more seriously as well and began writing music for Nashville artists.

Reinventing his musical style in 2019, Price decided to put out more “mainstream” country music. With the release of his debut album “Small Town Famous”, his new sound is a testament to the reinvention of himself and his music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Ryan Price

Song Title: Why We Drive Trucks

Publishing: Ryan Price

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Small Town Famous

Record Label: Magenta