Ryan John Clary Shares Double Single: The First Sip

Indie singer-songwriter Ryan John Clary continues to make strides in his music career with the release of his new double single entitled The First Sip, comprised of “(there’s too many songs called) One More Time” and “Silly Billy.” These tracks reflect the intensity of clary’s voyage through recovery and the personal challenges he faced in overcoming his substance abuse, alongside the struggles of self-doubt that come with chasing the dream of being a successful musician. “(there’s too many songs called) One More Time” and “Silly Billy” are now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

Ryan John Clary, being a multifaceted artist, wrote and produced these tracks in his home studio single-handedly. “(there’s too many songs called) One More Time” dives deep into his battle with addiction, capturing the pain of trying to quit while losing friends to the very struggles he promised himself he’d overcome. clary uniquely delivers this message, creating a song with deep, heartfelt lyrics, yet with a backdrop of a very upbeat, lively tone. The song blends a warm sense of nostalgia alongside a breezy, laid-back beach vibe. His music is deeply influenced by his personal journey through recovery and mental health, and he aims to be a testament to the power of resilience and self-expression. The second track, “Silly Billy,” represents his own insecurities about falling short in the music industry. As an artist who’s been around for over a decade, clary expresses the steady loss of hope for his dream to come to fruition. “‘Silly Billy’ is me expressing how it feels to still be chasing a dream you’ve been chasing since you were a kid,” he explains. clary’s lyric, “Is it a waste of time, should I have made it?” echoes the complete and utter despair of an artist whose dream is slowly slipping away.

Ryan John Clary, a Belmont, MA–born indie-rock artist, has carved a name for himself with his soft, earnest songwriting and vocals reminiscent of Elliott Smith. A lifelong multi-instrumentalist who began drumming at four and later picked up guitar, clary drew early inspiration from both hip-hop icons like Eminem and Dr. Dre and rock legends such as RHCP and Guns N’ Roses. After overcoming struggles with addiction and agoraphobia, he reignited his passion through music, performing with friends before eventually going solo. Since then, clary has opened for acts like Owel, Carissa Johnson, and The Family Crest, earned recognition in outlets like EARMILK and CLASH Magazine, and built a prolific catalog with albums including LIFE, LOVE & YOU (2024) and bandit (2025). His upcoming project, Sunflower Lemonaide, continues his mission of transforming hardship into hope, offering listeners a raw, emotive journey through recovery and resilience.

The First Sip invites listeners to take a step back and reflect on their life story. Stream and download “(there’s too many songs called) One More Time” and “Silly Billy” now available on all major platforms. Follow Ryan John Clary on Instagram @ryanjohnclary and check out his website ryanjohnclary.com.