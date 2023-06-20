Ryan David Orr Releases Highly Anticipated Album, The New Imperials

Ryan David Orr, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, has announced the release of his latest album, The New Imperials. The album, which features 10 brand new tracks is Orr’s most ambitious project to date.

The New Imperials is a deeply personal album that showcases Orr’s exceptional songwriting skills and his ability to create emotive and resonant music. The album is a blend of indie-folk and alt-country, with elements of rock and Americana woven throughout. Orr’s lyrics are introspective and thought-provoking, exploring themes of love, loss, and redemption.

Orr’s signature raspy voice is perfectly complemented by the lush arrangements of the album, which were produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Joe Chiccarelli. The album features a host of talented musicians, including drummer Matt Chamberlain, bassist Jennifer Condos, and pedal steel player Greg Leisz.

“I’m thrilled to finally share The New Imperials with the world,” said Orr. “This album is the result of years of hard work and creative exploration. It’s an album that’s close to my heart, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The New Imperials is the follow-up to Orr’s critically acclaimed album, Suffering Season, which was released in 2019. Since then, Orr has been busy writing and recording new music, and The New Imperials is the culmination of those efforts.

The album is available on all major streaming platforms.

