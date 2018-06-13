Rusty James Named Max Media/Norfolk VP/Operations/Programming

MAX MEDIA/NORFOLK, VA has tapped MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/EVANSVILLE, IN OM RUSTY JAMES as VP/Operations/Programming for its five-station cluster, which includes Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE), Classic Hits WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE), Oldies WGH-A, Sports WVSP (ESPN RADIO 94.1), and Top 40 WVHT (HOT 100). He fills the vacancy created more than two years ago when JOHN SHOMBY left NORFOLK to join CUMULUS MEDIA as Dir./Programming for the NASHVILLE-based NASH Network.

“I certainly didn’t anticipate leaving my MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS family,” said JAMES. “I realized this opportunity was just too good to pass up. I look forward to working with the team in VIRGINIA BEACH to continue to grow their great radio stations.”

Today’s announcement follows yesterday’s news about the OM opportunity in EVANSVILLE. The search continues for JAMES’ successor there; send airchecks and resume to EVANSVILLE VP/Market Mgr. TIM HUELSING here.