Russell Robertson Joins As SVP/Sales At iHeartMedia/Tampa Bay

iHEARTMEDIA SEATTLE SVP/Sales RUSSELL ROBERTSON has been named to the same position at the company’s TAMPA BAY cluster; the ten-station cluster includes Country WFUS (US 103.5), News-Talk WFLA-A-W244BE-W275AZ, Sports WDAE-A-W237CW, Urban WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT), Top 40 WFLZ, Tropical WFUS-HD2-W262CP (RUMBA 106.5), News-Talk WHNZ-A (IMPACT RADIO), Hot AC WMTX (MIX 100.7), Classic Hip-Hop WMTX-HD2-W233AV-W256CT-W290BJ (THROWBACK 94.5 AND 105.9), and Active Rock WXTB (98 ROCK). ROBERTSON, a former GSM at iHEARTMEDIA/SAN DIEGO, will report to TAMPA BAY Pres./Market CHRIS SOECHTIG.

“I’m thrilled to have RUSSELL join our team,” said SOECHTIG. “His 10+ years of experience in iHEARTMEDIA’S PACIFIC NORTHWEST and SAN DIEGO Regions, coupled with his passion for helping clients grow their business, makes him the ideal choice for SVP/Sales in TAMPA BAY.” Added ROBERTSON, “I am very thankful for the opportunity I had in SEATTLE and working with some amazing broadcasters. The opportunity to be in my home state working with the iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA team was an opportunity I had to pursue. The last 17 years with iHEARTMEDIA has allowed me the chance to work in amazing markets like SAN DIEGO, SEATTLE, and now TAMPA. My wife, AMANDA, my kids, TORI and ZACK, and I are looking forward to settling in and making TAMPA home.”