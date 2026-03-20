Russell Dickerson to release new EP ‘Worth Your Wild’

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Country hitmaker Russell Dickerson is ushering in spring with a new EP, Worth Your Wild, arriving March 6. Helmed by producer Josh Kerr, the EP features four tracks — three brand-new songs in addition to the previously released title cut. Fans got the official word via social media, where Dickerson shared: “Yall been asking for new music so…. the “Worth Your Wild EP” is dropping FRIDAY MARCH 6TH!! Pre-save link in bio ” He’s also offered a sneak peek of “B.O.A.T.” along with behind-the-scenes moments from the cover shoot.

Dickerson co-wrote three of the four songs on the EP, with the full track list featuring:

“Worth Your Wild” (Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

“B.O.A.T.” (Russell Dickerson, Steph Jones, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill)

“2 Limes, 2 Coronas” (Russell Dickerson, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Osborne)

“Spring Break” (Seth Ennis, Devin Dawson, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds)

The Worth Your While EP follows Dickerson’s August 2025 release, “Famous Back Home,” and arrives as he gears up for a busy stretch on the road. The first leg of his 2026 RussellMania Tour launches April 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, hitting some of the biggest venues he’s headlined so far. Select dates will feature support from Atlus, Dasha, Tyler Hubbard, Niko Moon, Adrien Nunez and Kevin Powers. Dickerson will also step onto the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest, running June 4–7.

Presave ‘Worth Your While’ – HERE.

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