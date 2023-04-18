Russell 2.0 “August” now at Top40 radio: Download Here Now

Russell Hamilton (born August 8, 1969), better known by his stage name “Russell 2.0”, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Russell is an R&B singer. Russell’s only album is titled When I’m With You, and featured a duet with R&B singer, R. Kelly. The song titled “Rich Man” reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Russell 2.0

Song Title: August

Publishing: Russell Hamilton

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: August

Record Label: RM2