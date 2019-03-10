Runaway June’s ‘Buy My Own Drinks’ Video Will Empower Girls Everywhere

Runaway June’s “Buy My Own Drinks” video shows that while they may have grown up, they’ve always been badass independent women.

The clip follows the trio’s Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne then and now — showing their “younger selves” doing the same things they love doing today, as adults, which is whatever the heck they want to do, thank you very much.

Cooke, Mulholland and Wayne co-wrote the song with Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear.

“I can buy my own drinks / I can pay my own tab / At the end of the night when they cut on all the lights / I can call my own cab / I can drop my own change in the jukebox / I can dance all by myself / Til I can stop thinkin’ ’bout drinkin’ ’bout him / I don’t need nobody else / Yeah I can buy my own drinks,” they sing in the chorus.

The “Buy My Own Drinks” music video is one big girl party celebrating independent women, so it doesn’t stray from the lyrics at all.

“The ‘Little Junes’ were the perfect way to capture that carefree feeling of returning to your inner child and getting a little wild,” Cooke explains of the treatment. “In doing that, we can find true liberation.”

Runaway June — the adult versions — have just been nominated for their first ACM for Best New Duo/Group of the Year and will be performing in Las Vegas at ACM Party for a Cause in April. Starting in May, they will serve as the opening act of Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour alongside Maddie & Tae.