Rumour “Stay Away” Now At Top40 Radio: Download Now

For singer and songwriter Rumour, the inspiration to pursue music originated when he won his first singing competition at 17.

His love of music led him to teach himself producing and sound engineering, all while composing his own lyrics. He’s spent years making music in a multitude of genres and performing with many local artists, developing his voice and passion as an artist.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rumour

Song Title: Stay Away

Publishing: Nicholas Thomas

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Stay Away

Record Label: SpacedOut