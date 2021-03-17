fb_image.jpeg

Rumour “Stay Away” Now At Top40 Radio: Download Now

For singer and songwriter Rumour, the inspiration to pursue music originated when he won his first singing competition at 17.

His love of music led him to teach himself producing and sound engineering, all while composing his own lyrics. He’s spent years making music in a multitude of genres and performing with many local artists, developing his voice and passion as an artist.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Rumour
Song Title: Stay Away
Publishing: Nicholas Thomas
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Stay Away
Record Label: SpacedOut
Record Label:
SpacedOut
Radio Promotion:
ADD Promotions
Gary Lefkowith
203-727-5010
hifiadd@aol.com

Related Posts