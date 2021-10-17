RubyGld Smoke Teases Sophomore L.P. With Lovesick Anthem “Getting In Love’s Way”

Pop music duo RubyGld Smoke (T. L. & Dani Jo Williams) previews the release of their upcoming album with second single, “Getting In Love’s Way,” out September 24. Yet another product of RubyGld’s undeniable chemistry, “Getting In Love’s Way ” is an anthemic ballad sure to have crowds singing every word alongside the soulful pop duo. The single is the second release from the duo’s upcoming album Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams, out everywhere October 15.

Marking an evolution of the duo’s sound, the soulful performance they’re known to deliver adapts effortlessly to the pop-rock inspired ballad. “It displays a desire to build the evolution of the RubyGld sound around our musicianship and love for live performance,” RubyGld says, “so we began building our production to match that.” This single – sultry, led by silky electric guitar – was constructed to find its spotlight during live performances. In addition to a sound reminiscent of 90’s R&B, this emotional ballad gets to the root of conflict that causes the failure of so many romantic relationships: passive aggressive communication. They sing in the vocals-rich chorus, “maybe you just keep on getting in love’s way, maybe you just won’t stop getting in love’s way,” meaning that despite one’s intentions, they may be the force preventing a flourishing love.