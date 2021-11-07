RubyGld Smoke Finds New Purpose With Sophomore LP ‘Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams’

The new album displays a renewed focus in RubyGld’s sound. Live instrumentation is the backbone of the project. Dani Jo plays bass & percussion on select tracks as TL plays guitar, bass, keys, and percussion. The album is led by the first single, “Somebody Wants Your Love,” released earlier this summer. The track is a smooth, sexy pop offering reminiscent of early Sade & late Marvin Gaye. Other notable tracks include “Higher Love,” with its internationally uplifting feel; and “Getting In Love’s Way,” a powerful ballad displaying the band’s full prowess. Fans should expect more intimate and acoustic live sets to support the new music. “We want to get closer to the fans and have more one-of-a-kind experiences with them,” says TL. “We plan on capturing those live moments as well, for they are also beautiful bodies of work people can go back and listen to and enjoy.”

“With learning who you are, comes learning what you truly want to be remembered for.” -RubyGld Smoke

Entertaining the masses with their retro pop music and making marriage look sexy again is only a slice of what this iconic power couple has to offer. Terrance and Dani Jo Williams (RubyGld Smoke) are the entrepreneurs of Quiet Kingdom Recordings and Quiet Kingdom Media Group (film company). The duo is also the founder of Symphony Of Change Inc. – an arts education organization dedicated to equitable arts enrichment programs throughout the US. When Dandria “Dani Jo” Williams met her husband T. L. Williams in early 2014, it was clear from the jump they were made to do something big together. Their undeniable chemistry was evident even as T. L. embarked on an initial solo career, garnering over 3 million streams with hits like “Gettin Mo Money Than You” and “Melanin”. Meanwhile, Dani Jo was a behind-the-scenes contributor through the entirety of T. L.’s 6 album solo run, co-writing songs and adding vocals. The couple, feeling like it was finally time, has now come out front together with an eclectic mix of pop-soul energy a la “Rose Royce”. Fans can stream RubyGld Smoke’s debut album entitled Revolutionary Love, which was released under their label Quiet Kingdom Recordings in November 2020.