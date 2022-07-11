Rubygld Smoke Empowers Listeners to Live with “No Filter”
Rubygld Smoke’s third album No Filter, out July 8, is categorically compelling in every way. From the first song off of the record, “Power,” the Chicago-based duo sets a refreshingly unapologetic tone. In nine tracks, singers Dani Jo and T.L. Williams find inventive ways to infuse earworm-worthy hooks and infectious melodies wherever they can. From, “No Comparison,” a groove-heavy number about moving forward from past relationships more confident, to “Can’t See Us,” a brash track with a driving rhythm and inspirational message to “Water,” a silky-smooth song about persevering through fear, the duo was intentional about highlighting their authentic selves in an aspirational format. Inspired by legends like the Neptunes, Timbaland and Missy Elliott and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Williams explains that at the end of the day, they “had one criterion for this album: make them move!” By offering listeners flavor, candid lyricism and slick production elements, No Filter is easily empowering and a considerable demonstration of the duo’s raw talent.
More about RubyGld Smoke:
Entertaining the masses with their retro pop music and making marriage look sexy again is only a slice of what this iconic power couple has to offer. Terrance and Dani Jo Williams (RubyGld Smoke) are the entrepreneurs of Quiet Kingdom Recordings and Quiet Kingdom Media Group (film company). The duo is also the founder of Symphony Of Change Inc. – an arts education organization dedicated to equitable arts enrichment programs throughout the US. When Dandria “Dani Jo” Williams met her husband T. L. Williams in early 2014, it was clear from the jump they were made to do something big together. Their undeniable chemistry was evident even as T. L. embarked on an initial solo career, garnering over 3 million streams with hits like “Gettin Mo Money Than You” and “Melanin”. Meanwhile, Dani Jo was a behind-the-scenes contributor through the entirety of T. L.’s 6 album solo run, co-writing songs and adding vocals. The couple, feeling like it was finally time, has now come out front together with an eclectic mix of pop-soul energy a la “Rose Royce”.