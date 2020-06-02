Ruby Red Releases Hypnotic New Track “Desert Star”

Indie-pop duo, Ruby Red released their captivating single, “Desert Star,” a dreamy and atmospheric track about feeling small and lost in the vastness of the universe. The hypnotic pulse of the beat grabs the listeners’ attention, while the unique soundscapes and lyrics leave you mesmerized. “Desert Star” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

“The song is about looking for some kind of guidance when you’re feeling a bit lost, whether that be from a person or just a sign from the universe. We felt like a great way to paint that picture is with the ‘Person-stranded-in-the-middle-of-the-desert’ motif,” explained Ruby Red. The indie-pop duo, featuring Daniel Laner and Fernando Fine, wanted to release a song for everyone feeling lost in the world and seeking direction in their lives. “For those people that are struggling to figure out what they should do next, or just in life in general, hopefully, this song can give them some comfort in knowing that they’re not alone in that struggle,” Laner and Fine said. Their latest single “Desert Star” brings blissful vocals and transcendent sounds that reflect the feeling and emotion of being adrift in the world. Their relatable lyrical themes give hope and reassurance to their listeners that they are not alone in their journey to find themselves.

“Desert Star” is their latest release from their cohesive, forthcoming EP dealing with the trials and tribulations of feeling adrift and searching for your path in the world. “This EP has sort of become the soundtrack to a very tumultuous period of time in our lives, during which life was simultaneously a lot of fun and a lot of stress. ‘Desert Star’ falls under the more stressful category. It’s the song that’s always been playing in the back of our minds. To leave it off the EP would make a dishonest account of this time period,” the duo explain. Ruby Red’s raw storytelling and dreamy sound have garnered them praise from publications that include FLAUNT Magazine, Blurred Culture, and DIVVY Magazine, as well as a partnership with the notable Create Music Group.

In preparation for their upcoming EP, Ruby Red has delivered a neon-hued single that will leave you lost in their hypnotic and dream-like sound. “Desert Star” is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. To keep up with Ruby Red’s journey, follow them on Instagram @rubyredsound.