Roy Clark Dead At Age 85

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and GRAND OLE OPRY member ROY CLARK has died at the age of 85. The “superpicker” was a GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM winner and co-hosted the famous “Hee Haw” television series, which went on to become the longest-running show in national syndication. CLARK passed away at his home in TULSA, OK due to complications from pneumonia.

CLARK was among the first crossover artists to land singles on both the Country and Pop charts and was the pioneer who turned BRANSON, MO into the live music capitol that it has become. Some of his most famous hits include “Yesterday, When I Was Young;” “The Tips Of My Fingers;” “Thank GOD And GREYHOUND You’re Gone;” “Come Live With Me;” “Somewhere Between Love And Tomorrow;” and “If I Had It To Do All Over Again;” among others. A memorial celebration will be held in TULSA in the coming days; details are forthcoming.