Roxy Girls release new single “Trials and Tribulations” and announce mini album

Sunderland post-punk 4-piece Roxy Girls have shared their new single ‘Trials and Tribulations’. Having recently signed to Moshi Moshi Records, the single is accompanied by the announcement of the bands’ forthcoming mini-album ‘A Poverty Of Attention’, which is due out 6th September.

Listen to ‘Trials and Tribulations’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ewrg5yyPa9o

The last six months have seen Roxy Girls light up their homeland releasing a hotly received debut EP which garnered early support from Marc Riley and Tom Robinson at BBC 6 Music (with the band performing for both in session), as well as earning plaudits from the likes of The Line Of Best Fit, Amazing Radio and more. Similarly, the band have played a number of shows across the UK earning a reputation for their angular and intoxicatingly idiosyncratic live performances supporting the likes of Drahla, Du Blonde, Flamingods, The Rhythm Method, Crocodiles, Mush, Duds, Thee MVPS and more.

‘Trials and Tribulations’ is taken from the bands’ forthcoming mini-album ‘A Poverty Of Attention’. Recorded with David Brewis of Field Music their new record sees the band expand on previous material, stripping down the post-punk format and remodelling it for current generation. Whilst their vernacular might make The Futureheads an easy (albeit apt) comparison, there is an added breathless intensity and intricacy to their instrumentation that calls to mind the likes of Omni or Gang of Four. This is interwoven with indie-pop sensibilities and hooks that are reminiscent of XTC, Television and Modern Lovers, which is driven largely by the surreal and often dry humour that permeate frontman Tom Hawick’s vocals with lyrics that centre around the tropes of modern living.

Speaking about the new material the band says “Everyone knows how it feels to be a little lost or to be stuck in a seemingly inescapable rut. Trials and Tribulations does what it says on the tin really… We get bored when we’re on our own and letting other people into our lives can rescue us from this impending insanity.”

Roxy Girls have gone from strength-to-strength at an astonishing rate and with a vast array of critical acclaim, renowned live shows and their recent signing to Moshi Moshi Records, the new single and mini-album is a thrilling prospect and a huge statement of intent, which is not to be ignored.

‘A Poverty Of Attention’ is due out 6th September 2019 via Moshi Moshi Records. Pre-order here: http://smarturl.it/APovertyofAttention

The band will also play further dates and festivals across the summer including:

June 19th – The Cumberland Arms, Newcastle

June 27th – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

July 26th – Kendal Calling Festival (Tim Peaks)

24th September – Sebright Arms, London