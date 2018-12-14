Route 91 Harvest Festival, Site of Las Vegas Mass Shooting, May Return in 2019

Just over a year since 58 people were killed at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, organizers say they are currently working on bringing the country music festival back in 2019.

“Route 91 Harvest here in Las Vegas is one of my kids,” Chief Operating Officer of Country Nation said this week during XLIVE, a live events conference, according to trade publication Amplify. “I am looking forward to how and when we are going to bring that back. We are working hard on that. Hopefully we will get it online for 2019.”

Lawsuits against Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Resorts International and Live Nation prevented the event from taking shape in 2018.

A gunman shot down at thousands of concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017, just after headliner Jason Aldean had taken the stage. Not only were 58 people killed, but hundreds more were injured.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 2019 festival is eyeing a new location: the Las Vegas Resorts Festival Grounds, which is on the north end of the strip. The 2017 festival where the shooting took place was held on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, which has been fenced off since the massacre.

Through the years, many of country music’s biggest artists have played the much-loved festival, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Eric Church.

No official statement has been made about a definite return of the event.