Ross Grierson Celebration Of Life … A Whole Lotta Love!

Ross, You Will Always Live On

The ROSS GRIERSON CELEBRATION OF LIFEwas held in CINCINNATI this past weekend (5/05), the turnout was spectacular as many of the attendees traveled from the EAST and WEST COASTS to honor ROSS.

Parnter DENNY BLEH told ALL ACCESS, “There were some great speeches from partner JASON PRINZO, LENNY LYONS, RICHARD PALMESE, B.J. HARRIS, KEN LUCEK, PETER GRAY and of course his wife LORI.”

Here’s a list of those present who told tall tales and hoisted a drink and/or a cigar in ROSS’ honor: JASON PRINZO, ANGI PRINZO, LENNY LYONS, DENNY BLEH, MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, PETER GRAY, DAVE DYER, JOSH REICH, RICHARD PALMESE, CRAIG LAMBERT, GREG THOMPSON, ANDY FLICK, MARK POTTER, JERRY CABRERA, JEFF KAPUGI, BJ HARRIS, BOOMER, DALE CONNONE, ANDREA GANIS, JON LEWIS, HOWARD LESNICK, GREG CHANCE, TOMMY CHUCK, TONY SMITH, SCOTT FINCK, KEN LUCEK, MIKE WILSON, JOE CARROLL, TOM SCHMALL, ED RIVADAVIA, BILL RUSCH, GARY TRIOZZI, ROB MORRIS, TOMMY AUSTIN, RICK VAUGHN, JOHNATHAN REED, MIKE KLEIN, ZAC DAVIS, SCOTT SANDS, TOMMY BODEAN, JACK MINIHAN.