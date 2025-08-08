Ross Flora’s “Old Habits” Is A Confession That Confronts the Ghosts of the Past Head-On

Co-written with Dee White—the Alabama-born artist recently praised for his sophomore album Heart Talkin’ (produced by legendary country producer Tony Brown) —“Old Habits” showcases the power of collaboration at its most honest and vulnerable. White, known for his debut album Southern Gentleman (produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys), has toured with Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, and Ashley McBryde, and is one of Nashville’s most compelling young voices in modern country-soul.

“Writing ‘Old Habits’ with Dee White was a great experience,” says Flora. “It was one of those songs that really took its own path. The initial idea was a light-hearted song about looking back and maturing from our younger selves and the mistakes we made, but as we began editing the lyrics, it became clear the song had a stronger message.”

“‘Old Habits’ is ultimately about accepting the unhealthy tendencies that at one time may have controlled you,” Flora adds. “It’s about growing to a place where they no longer have that power—while staying self-aware enough not to fall back into them. I hope it helps the listener reflect on how far they’ve come beyond the detrimental parts of their past, and encourages them to keep making strides toward a better future.”

White reflects on the collaboration with equal admiration: “Writing ‘Old Habits’ with Ross Flora was one of those rare moments where everything just clicked. Ross brings so much soul and grit to a room. I’m proud of what we created together.”

That message—about confronting addiction, repeating cycles, and the quiet work of self-awareness—comes through with poetic force:

“They still call me by my name

A different picture, same ol’ frame

Still hanging on the walls

’Til this old house finally falls…”

The single is a pivotal emotional moment in Flora’s upcoming album The Garden—a deeply personal collection that traces the human experience through collapse, surrender, and spiritual rebirth. Each track builds on the last, exploring faith, heartbreak, regret, and healing with lyrical depth and sonic soul. “Old Habits” represents a turning point in the narrative—where the shadows of the past are named, faced, and released.

Flora will debut new songs from The Garden at an intimate showcase on August 19 at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, TN, from 6:00–8:30 PM, offering fans a first live look at this next evolution in his artistry.

