Ross Flora Releases Debut EP ‘Shoulders of Giants’

Ross Flora, a Nashville-based musician, releases his debut EP, Shoulders of Giants. As a producer, songwriter, and performer, Ross shapes a lifetime of moments through vulnerable lyrics and deep southern rock guitar riffs. “On the Shoulders of Giants, Gone but not forgotten,” Ross articulates the measures that the dark horse is defiant. Through a new era of Southern rock, Ross credits the legends who stood before him and paved the way.

As an artist, Ross embraces his heroes such as Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Led Zeppelin, who have all stood on someone else’s shoulders. “One of the underlying themes in Shoulders of Giants that I tried to focus on is the contrast between living in modern times and generations past,” says Ross. Ross’ vision humbly reflects his inspirations from growing up and those who have come before him who have framed career moments for a lifetime. Ross adds, “I come from a long line of rural Appalachian culture where survival was hard but simple. Nowadays, our daily lives are generally far easier (survival wise) but so much more complex, and come with their fair share of different challenges.” The authenticity that Ross portrays as a performer allows him to see further in the direction that he is going.

Creating a journey to leave the listener in a different place than where they were before they heard Shoulders of Giants, Ross vocally showcases his rural roots in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. “I would like to give credit to some of the ‘old timers’ who personally shaped me, being my grandpa, Melvin Flora, Ron Layman, Bill Walker Sr. and Larnell Starkey — as well as those musicians who influenced me and paved the way, Gregg and Duane Allman, Jimmy Page and Aretha Franklin,” says Ross.

The 7-song EP was written, mixed, and engineered all by Ross himself. Emilee Allan, former lead singer for the band Scarletta, joined Ross as a duet to perform “Sky Ain’t Falling.” Each song gives off the good ole’ southern rock blended sound with a mix of country songwriting. Perfecting his musical chops, Ross wins over an audience every time he hits the stage.

Continuing to believe in what he was born to do, music has always played a significant role in Ross’ life. As a creative musician who explores musical entities, Ross channels his strong influences in R&B, bluegrass, and classic rock. As a true musician on the Shoulders of Giants, Ross’ sound honors those remarkable musicians that have come before, knowing the capability that future generations can stand on their own.

Throughout Flora’s career, he has performed as a lead guitarist and vocalist with the Johnny T band, opening for Love and Theft, and was also the lead guitarist and vocalist with Smoke n’ Guns, opening for Blackberry Smoke and Dustin Lynch. Ross Flora continues to make waves in Nashville as a solo artist, having performed over 3,500 shows all while also writing and producing his own music.

Ross has played at famous venues around Music City, including The Bluebird Cafe, and continues to play weekly at Cerveza Jacks, Luke’s 32 Bridge, and Margaritaville downtown. Ross Flora’s EP Shoulders of Giants will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, July 15th, 2022.

About Ross Flora

Ross Flora is a seasoned, multifaceted singer and musician out of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Growing up just south of Roanoke, he was surrounded by strong influences in both R&B and Bluegrass. When asked what his first musical memories were, he said, “My dad would stand me up on the back of a church pew and teach me harmony parts with the congregation.” When Ross was 12, his dad came home to find him playing along to a Van Halen CD and went to sign him up for guitar lessons that day. By his teenage years, Ross began performing at various venues and festivals throughout the South Atlantic. At the age of 19, he started playing guitar and singing with “The Kings” in Roanoke, Virginia. In 2012, Ross moved from the family farm to pursue a career in Nashville, Tennessee. Once in Nashville, he was able to build a strong audience base as a solo artist and began touring full-time as a lead guitarist and vocalist, performing with acts such as “Johnny T” Band and “Smoke n’ Guns” around the nation. Ross has performed over 3,500 shows since moving to Nashville, all while writing and producing his own music.

Ross’ songs emulate the tasteful guitar parts and bold emotional lyrics of the southern rock genre. His sound reflects his lifelong influences, including Gregg Allman, Duane Allman, Chris Cornell, and Ian Thornley. As an English major, he utilizes the themes of all his favorite authors, including Dickinson, Thoreau, and Whitman, in his musical writing. Ross’ music shares stories from his rural roots to life on the road.

“It makes my heart so happy to know that the world is finally getting to hear the magic that is Ross Flora! It just keeps coming! I’m grateful to be a part of his brilliance on stage, in the studio, and as best friends!” – Emilee Allen, Former lead singer of the band Scarletta.

