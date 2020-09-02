Roots & Tings Drop Single “We”

Quannum and Solesides co-founder, Grammy nominated MC, Lateef the Truth Speaker has joined forces with acclaimed Bay Area DJ and producer Jah Yzer and the multi-talented musician and reggae artist Winstrong. Together they have combined elements of dancehall, reggae, and hop-hop into their own brand of Revolutionary Culture Music with a Bay Area bend on their newest project Roots & Tings. The new music draws deeply and respectfully from the history of the genres while pushing a new vibe to create powerful and provocative tracks. Winstrong states, “Our mission described best, would be learning and transmitting knowledge to succeeding generations. Roots and Tings is a community of curious souls with a generous goal to engage with each other thru the stories told.”

Roots & Tings debut LP All of This is 13 tracks deep, out now and available everywhere, and on vinyl limited edition 45’s, with killer visual produced and created by Ben Stokes (DJ Shadow). The debut album received critical acclaim from tastemaker outlets like Earmilk, HipHopDX and more! Recently Roots & Tings released a video for ‘Dominoes,’ a catchy groove with subversive lyricism hitting on their revolutionary culture music stylings. Coming out on the heals of the new video is the single “We,” currently only available on the Bandcamp exclusive TALK – ACTION = ZERO VOL. 2 compilation benefiting Spread the Vote an album emphasizing the importance of voting and empowering citizens to be heard at the polls. Roots & Tings adds, “ ‘We’ is about unity & solidarity in the face of adversity & oppression, personally & politically. The video speaks to the power of the people with a visual that- ironically- only uses flags.” The new single will be on the upcoming sophomore album for the trio titled Timebomb due out this October. With a world premiere hitting on August 30th Roots &Tings Youtube channel.

Born and raised in Oakland, CA by politically active and former Black Panther parents, Lateef the Truth Speaker is most well-known for his role in the Bay Area rap collective Quannum Projects alongside DJ Shadow, The Gift of Gab, Chief Xcel and Lyrics Born. Together they helped usher in the underground era of hip-hop in the 90’s. His 20+ year career in the industry is highlighted with a Grammy nomination for his collaboration with Fat Boy Slim on “Wonderful Night.”

Lateef is a prolific solo artist, who’s writing is woke and witty. He joined up with DJ and Producer Jah Yzer who is well known in the Bay Area for dropping big reggae riddims on the soundsystem Jah Warrior Shelter Hi-Fi. The talented DJ first gained acclaim as a radio personality for Miami’s 94.1 Beach Radio, and moved to the Bay Area where he established himself as a high profile DJ and has collaborated with the likes of J Boog, Too Short, Sister Nancy, Fiji and more. Winstrong first hit the scene alongside the legendary Don Carlos as an Urban Dancehall artists. His voice is soulful and boldly couples strong melodies with conscious messages. He is able to elegantly combine world music, hip-hop with R&B and Soul, alongside his foundation as a roots reggae and dancehall vocalist. His talent is vast and creative, and has much to offer to the Roots & Tings project.

Until embarking on the Roots & Tings project, the Bay Area based artists, Lateef, Jah Yzer and Winstrong have known each other separately for more than 10 years. Coming together for this project a collaboration was immediately born as they clicked effortlessly over a relatively unstructured creative process. Lateef comments, “Roots & Tings came about as an organic evolution of an idea to do remixes for a mixtape, that led to more conversations and original ideas.” He continues, “The name Roots & Tings came from the idea that the music should reflect the source, the soul- or the ‘Root’- of the music we were making, and all of the ways that we added on to those original ideas with new ideas and interpretations would be the ‘Tings’.”

Reflecting back on the new project Lateef comments, “It is an ode to the love affair between Hip-Hop and Reggae music since the inception of hip hop. The music is a combination of all the different iterations through the years, of both genres.” Agreeing Winstrong adds, “Roots and Tings. Music to guide our perception.”

For the past year, the trio has been touring Roots & Tings, as well as, new music and fan favorites, including a memorable run with Blackalicious! Follow the group on socials and check out their new site: www.rootsandtingsofficial.com for exclusive merch, vinyl, t-shirts and more!

Watch the new video for ‘Dominos” here: https://youtu.be/nTmPYUXv8fA

Catch the TALK – ACTION = ZERO VOL. 2 compilation benefiting Spread the Vote here:

https://roughtradepublishing.bandcamp.com/album/talk-action-zero-vol-2-a-compilation-benefitting-spread-the-vote

And download the debut album ‘All of This’ here: https://rootsandtings.bandcamp.com/releases

“The trio kicks a lot of gems over the bombastic beat crafted by Jah Yzer, while Winstrong brings it to a closer with an affirmative hook.” – Earmilk “Bay Area Hip Hop staple Lateef The Truthspeaker has resurfaced with a new single called “Class War” featuring his Quannum Recordings brethren Gift of Gab and Lyrics Born. The track is taken from his forthcoming Roots & Tings album, which intends to showcase the existing parallels between reggae and Hip Hop.” – HipHopDX “ The new music draws deeply and respectfully from the history of both genres while pushing a new vibe to create powerful and provocative tracks…able to elegantly combine world music, hip-hop with R&B and Soul, alongside his foundation as a roots reggae and dancehall vocalist” – Platinum Hip Hop

