Roots-Rockers Jack The Radio Announce Creatures Out July 10

Raleigh, NC roots-rockers Jack the Radio are set to release Creatures, July 10, 2020 (pre-order HERE). Recorded at Warrior Sound in Chapel Hill, NC with seasoned engineer, Al Jacob, the album blends rock and blues sensibility with Americana, folk, and country to create a tapestry of swampy southern-tinged sounds. All of the songs on the album were written by singer / guitarist George Hage with a common thread that weaves its way through telling us to stand strong as we ride out the highs and lows of what life throws at us. And with the state of the world today, it’s even more poignant to relay this message and to remind us that we are all creatures of this earth and we can overcome anything.

Lead track “We’re Alright” (featuring soul singer Tamisha Waden), out May 29, began as a song about the fragmented state of our country and that, despite our cultural or geographic differences, we all hurt the same way. “The more I traveled the more I realized people experience the same things no matter who they are, where they come from, or what country they live in,” says George Hage. “As people and as Americans what divides us also unifies us and I know that we can make it through hard times together.” And now, the song has taken on a different meaning to the band in the face of the Covid-19 virus and serves as a simple mantra for increasingly uncertain times. Other tracks include “Creatures” (also featuring Tamisha Waden), inspired by the classic tale of A Christmas Carol, “Getting Good” (featuring Lydia Loveless), a country tongue-in-cheek tale about the bright side of failure, “Don’t Count Me Out,” about an unlikely hero saving the day, “Trouble” (featuring Jeanne Jolly), about persevering during times of struggle, “Let’s Be Real” with its message of “…life ain’t kind It’s messed up but we’ll be fine,” and “Paint The Sky” about how the moments in our lives will live on in the memories of our family and friends long after we pass on.

Jack The Radio will also release a companion comic book Jack The Radio: Creatures Anthology (published by A Wave Blue World) June 24. The collection of cosmic-country-fried sci-fi short stories catalogs the adventures of the ever-resilient character, Jack the Radio, based on the album Creatures, and includes comics and pinups from 30+ professional artists from around the world. The idea was born from Hage’s passion for art & design, who’s not only created all the artwork for Jack The Radio but has also done work for Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), American Aquarium, and festivals such as Hopscotch Music Festival, Dreamvillefest, IBMA’s World of Bluegrass, and January Jams.

Over the years, Jack The Radio has shared the stage with The Avett Brothers, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Cold War Kids, George Thorogood, Rayland Baxter, and American Aquarium to name a few. Their music has been featured in countless commercial, film, and TV projects including Modern Family, Boardwalk Empire, Graceland, Beverly Hills 90210 as well as in sports programming for NASCAR, NFL, and PGA among others. They’ve been through line-up changes, hiatuses, and four album releases (2011 Pretty Money, 2012 Lowcountry, 2013 Devil In Here, 2015 Badlands) since forming at NC State University back in the summer of 2005 but with Creatures their line-up is solidified and are now in a place to breakout on a national level with George Hage (Vocals, Guitar), Danny Johnson (Guitar, Keyboard, Lap Steel, Vocals), Dan Grinder (Bass), and Kevin Rader (Drums, Vocals). “Through all the years with Jack the Radio, the one through line has really been a shared drive among a group of friends to create,” says Johnson. “The anticipation and excitement we all have for Creatures is really reaffirming. And as we’re all wrapping our heads around the new normal, putting these songs out into the world and letting people find their own meaning in them feels like less of an ending and more of a beginning.”

Creatures Track Listing:

Electric Haze Don’t Count Me Out Trouble (feat. Jeanne Jolly) Creatures (feat. Tamisha Waden) We’re Alright (feat. Tamisha Waden) Let’s Be Real Paint The Sky Swimming With The Sharks Getting Good (feat. Lydia Loveless) Hurricane Elevator Socks In The Trees (Note: CD and Streaming only) Secret Cities

Jack The Radio

Website

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Spotify

YouTube