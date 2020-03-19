Roots, Rock Reggae Band EarthKry, Back On The Road for SPRING 2020

Since the release of their debut EP in 2015 and with their acclaimed worldwide top charting debut album “SURVIVAL” in 2017, Jamaica’s self-contained band EarthKry has been striving to preserve the legacy of Roots, Rock and Reggae by travelling the world spreading their social commentary messages and voicing the grievances of the downtrodden through the vibrations music.

As 2019 saw Keyboard player Phillip Mcfarlane, drummer Kieron Cunningham, bass guitarist Kamardo Blake and vocalist/guitarist Aldayne Haughton spend the majority of year abroad with performances back-to-back, the quartet finished the year home in Jamaica, and barely rested as they released a new single/video “BITTER ROSE“, hit the studio to work on their next album, took part in some of Reggae Month festivities including at The Jamaican Music Conference main showcase, and are now headed back on the road for the first quarter of the year with a SPRING 2020 TOUR (see flyer below).

Kicking off on March 8th, 2020 International Women’s Day at the Oak Garden in Miami, Florida, EarthKry Spring 2020 Tour will also journey in North Carolina, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, New York, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, California, Utah and Nevada with more dates to be announced.