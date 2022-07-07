Rooted Releases Lively Debut Single, “Waiting”

Fast-rising young Asian-American indie-rock band, Rooted, has released their debut energetic single, “Waiting,” an anthem about wanting something in life, but not quite getting it. This retro-modern song is infused with influences of eighties and nineties pop that can be heard throughout the track, as the band classifies it as “older music with more depth and meaning.” “Waiting” is now available for streaming and download on platforms worldwide.

The young middle-school rockers of Rooted are composed of singer-songwriters Shalom Lim and Genevieve Thai, with Valen Shieh on bass guitar, Karissa Lee on guitar, and Selina Ye on keyboard and synth. “Waiting” intrigues listeners with an irresistible melodic hook, combined with heartfelt lyrics about a crush that seems out of reach. “The idea behind “Waiting” is about wanting something or someone in life, but being so afraid of not getting it that you don’t even dare to try,” explains Lim. “Sometimes the expectations and goals that people have of themselves can overwhelm them to the point of a mental and emotional shutdown.” The delicate vocals combined with polished melodies effortlessly intertwine the band dynamic, making the song meaningful and memorable. “Waiting” was recorded & mixed by Mike Post (She & Him, Local Natives) at Moosecat Recording Studio and mastered by 4-time Grammy award-winning engineer, Will Borza.

Rooted is a five-member indie pop-rock band from the Los Angeles suburbs of the San Gabriel Valley, whose shining artistry far surpasses the members’ chronological ages. The middle school rockstars evolved from performing covers by Guns N’ Roses, Journey, and Echosmith, to releasing their own music. Rooted has built a substantial following with performances at carnivals, street fairs, school events, battles of the bands, and in 2022, onstage at Pasadena Eclectic Music Festival and the massive Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona to commemorate AAPI weekend. The band also participated in the Los Angeles College of Music’s annual program, “Summer Xperience,” which was mentored by faculty members with platinum credits, and their performances and musicality were both lauded and uplifted.

Charismatic, authentic, and exhilarating, Rooted presents fresh music with the power to open doors — a vibrant soundtrack for a welcome future. Their energetic debut single, “Waiting” is now available on streaming services worldwide. A music video for “Waiting” will be released later this month. To keep up with their musical journey, visit Rooted.band or follow them on Instagram @Rooted.band.