Ronnie Milsap Celebrating Birthday With New Tour, Duets Album

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap is turning 76 on January 16, and it’s clear that age is just a number when it comes to this artist’s ability to keep his career moving right along. Milsap is commemorating his birthday with a new tour, dubbed the 76 for 76 Tour. A first wave of dates are already announced, with more to come.

Additionally, on Jan. 18, Milsap will release Ronnie Milsap: The Duets, his collection of collaborations with various stars including Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, and more; it remarkably includes one of the late Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry’s final recordings on the duet “Shakey Ground.” In addition, Leon Russell, who passed away in 2016, appears on the album, on the song on “Misery Loves Company.”

Sounds as if it’s going to be a very happy birthday, Mr. Milsap! See below for the first announcement of tour dates.

Ronnie Milsap 76 for 76 Tour Dates:

Jan. 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Jan. 17 – Mayetta, Kan. @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom

Jan. 18 – Stafford, Texas @ The Redneck Country Club

Jan. 19 – Bossier City, La. @ Horseshoe Bossier City The Riverdome

Jan. 27 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise 2019

Jan. 28 – Key West, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise 2019

Feb. 9 – Glasgow, Ky. @ Plaza Theatre

Feb. 16 – Shelby, N.C. @ Malcolm Brown Auditorium

Feb. 21 – Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Brown Auditorium

Feb. 22 – Madisonville, Ky. @ Glema Mahr Center For the Arts

Feb. 28 – Lexington, Ky. @ Opera House

Mar. 1 – Lorain, Ohio @ Palace Theater

Mar. 2 – Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theater

Mar. 8 – Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinkley

Mar. 9 – Lac De Flambeau, Wisc. @ Lake of the Torches Casino

Mar. 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ River City Casino

Mar. 24 – Austin, Texas @ Travis County Expo Center

Apr. 4 – Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

Apr. 5 – Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theatre

Apr. 26 – Hopewell, Va. @ The Beacon Theatre

Apr. 27 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ JACK Casino Event Center

May 3 – Eutis, Fla. @ Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Center

May 11 – Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

May 17 – Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

May 23 – Charenton, LA @ Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel