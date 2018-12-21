Ronnie Milsap Celebrating Birthday With New Tour, Duets Album
Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap is turning 76 on January 16, and it’s clear that age is just a number when it comes to this artist’s ability to keep his career moving right along. Milsap is commemorating his birthday with a new tour, dubbed the 76 for 76 Tour. A first wave of dates are already announced, with more to come.
Additionally, on Jan. 18, Milsap will release Ronnie Milsap: The Duets, his collection of collaborations with various stars including Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, and more; it remarkably includes one of the late Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry’s final recordings on the duet “Shakey Ground.” In addition, Leon Russell, who passed away in 2016, appears on the album, on the song on “Misery Loves Company.”
Sounds as if it’s going to be a very happy birthday, Mr. Milsap! See below for the first announcement of tour dates.
Ronnie Milsap 76 for 76 Tour Dates:
Jan. 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Jan. 17 – Mayetta, Kan. @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom
Jan. 18 – Stafford, Texas @ The Redneck Country Club
Jan. 19 – Bossier City, La. @ Horseshoe Bossier City The Riverdome
Jan. 27 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise 2019
Jan. 28 – Key West, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise 2019
Feb. 9 – Glasgow, Ky. @ Plaza Theatre
Feb. 16 – Shelby, N.C. @ Malcolm Brown Auditorium
Feb. 21 – Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Brown Auditorium
Feb. 22 – Madisonville, Ky. @ Glema Mahr Center For the Arts
Feb. 28 – Lexington, Ky. @ Opera House
Mar. 1 – Lorain, Ohio @ Palace Theater
Mar. 2 – Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theater
Mar. 8 – Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinkley
Mar. 9 – Lac De Flambeau, Wisc. @ Lake of the Torches Casino
Mar. 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ River City Casino
Mar. 24 – Austin, Texas @ Travis County Expo Center
Apr. 4 – Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre
Apr. 5 – Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theatre
Apr. 26 – Hopewell, Va. @ The Beacon Theatre
Apr. 27 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ JACK Casino Event Center
May 3 – Eutis, Fla. @ Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Center
May 11 – Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino
May 17 – Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino and Golf Resort
May 23 – Charenton, LA @ Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel