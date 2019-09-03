Ronan Furlong – The Silver Torc single and Diotima’s Ascent album Press Release Sept 19

‘The Silver Torc’ from the forthcoming album ‘Diotima’s Ascent’ releasing 20th September, has been chosen by Irish hero MMA fighter Richard Kiely as his signature walkout music. This will be in front of an anticipated 9,000 people when he fights London based Michael ‘Venom’ Page at the 3Arena, Dublin on 27th September. The fight is to be broadcast globally.

Richard quotes: ’I am a huge fan of Ronan Furlong’s music and I am honoured that he allowed me to use his song for my walkout music. This fight is arguably one of the biggest to ever be held on Irish soil, so I needed a song that would match the fierce energy and fervour that the Irish crowd bring. When I heard The Silver Torc, I instantly knew I had found that song. After the opening chords hit this song will blow the roof off the 3Arena. An absolute belter of a tune’

The fabulous animated video for the song ‘Hades Nebula’ from the album, which was produced by D Varma, Writer, Film Maker & Producer (Animation and Live Action) of https://raastastudios.com/

Irish singer songwriter Ronan Furlong displays an approach to song writing that is refreshingly unique and instantly recognisable. Weaving a beguiling tapestry of intricate guitar work, idiosyncratic lyrics and heart-felt vocals, Ronan’s songs are strikingly original, exploring a broad range of philosophical themes in a fresh and contemporary fashion.

Ronan; a renowned guitarist is regarded as one of the finest at his craft in Ireland and has received global airplay. The video for his song “Hoplite Armour”, was nominated for International awards and the song reached Number 1 on the Irish iTunes chart!

Ronan’s album Minerva’s Meddling was rated by Hotpress https://www.hotpress.com/ as one of their top 20 albums of the year in 2017 – coming in at Number 18, a chart topped by one Mr. Robert Plant

Editors Notes:

Ronan has developed a style that is very much his own, shedding fresh light on ancient core themes of the human condition and re-exploring timeless narratives from a contemporary perspective. As a former student of famed Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriella, he has acquired a reputation as a guitarist of renown and uses his skills to enhance and compliment his songs using subtle lines and clever licks. This highly original artist always produces unique, thoughtful music infused with melody and a style that is entirely his own. In a live setting he always provides an eclectic and energetic show and takes time to explain the underlying meaning of his unique songs to involve his audience int the performance.”

Industry Quotes:

“Furlong is an assured & engaging solo performer with an expressive, flexible voice & dextrous guitar playing…helping pioneer a superior form of literate, contemporary song-based music for attentive listeners…His elegant lyrics range over a myriad of subjects… That said, Furlong also delivered accessible, snappy tunes…” Jackie Hayden – Renowned Irish Music Journalist and CBS Marketing Manager (masterminding marketing campaigns for Dylan, Leonard Cohen, ABBA, The Clash & Paul Simon).

“Furlong has a style that is very unique and certainly makes him stand out on the contemporary singer-songwriter scene. The fact he is an outstanding guitar player certainly helps but it’s in the songs that the real magic lies”. – Brendan Keane-Storytellers.

WEXFORD singer/songwriter Ronan Furlong’s chart-topping video single ‘Hoplite Armour’ was shortlisted for the Paris Music Video Underground Festival and was considered for the ‘Best of the Best Awards’ in Los Angeles later in the year. David tucker Wexford People

