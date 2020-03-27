Romeo Entertainment Group Continues The Couch Concert Series To Keep The Music Alive

Romeo Entertainment Group, one of America’s largest independent buyers of entertainment, began presenting the ‘Couch Concert Series’ Wednesday, March 18th in an effort to keep the music playing and to entertain those at home during times of social distancing. The concerts feature artists performing their latest songs and engaging with the audience through live stream to prove that music continues to heal.

The livestream concerts take place every day at 3 P.M. CST through the Romeo Entertainment Group’s Instagram page linked below. A recap of the live performance will be posted to the Romeo Entertainment Group Facebook page immediately after the initial live stream. The series will continue into April with new artists being added daily.

“We’re committed to keeping the music alive so we are bringing the concerts to you!” said REG President R.J. Romeo. “The entire entertainment community is suffering tremendously during this time and we all know how music heals and brings joy. We are hoping that ‘The Couch Concert Series’ will put some smiles on faces and remind everyone that we will get through these trying times.”

Aside from entertaining, The Couch Concert Series – which launched last week – serves as a way to raise money to support local musicians and touring personnel that may be struggling during this time. Romeo Entertainment Group recognizes that many in the live events industry are hurting right now due to so many concerts being either canceled or postponed. Please consider donating to MusiCares or Musicians Foundation.

Take a look at the schedule below to see who will be taking over REG’s Instagram page to perform LIVE at 3:00pm CST every day.

March 18 John Gurney

March 19 Matt Thomas From Parmalee

March 20 Jenny Tolman

March 21 Payton Smith

March 22 J.D. Shelburne

March 23 Tony Jackson

March 24 Jackson Michealson

March 25 Elvie Shane

March 26 Ian Munsick

March 27 Brennley Brown

March 28 Lainey Wilson

March 29 Larry Fleet

March 30 Logan Mize

March 31 Sam Riggs

April 01 John King

April 02 Noah Guthrie

April 03 Seaforth

April 04 Walker County

April 05 Cameron Marlowe

April 06 JoDee Messina

April 07 Jameson Rodgers

April 08 Austin’s Rose

April 09 Michael Ray

April 10 Lucas Hoge

April 11 Christina Taylor

April 12 TBD

April 13 Ryan Griffin

April 14 Adam Hambrick

April 15 Alex Hall

April 16 Chancey Williams

April 17 Jimmie Allen

April 18 Lauren Jenkins

About Romeo Entertainment Group:

Romeo Entertainment Group (“REG”) is an award-winning full service talent buying agency. Family owned and operated for 65 years, REG continues to be one of the preeminent talent buyers and concert producers in the United States. REG assists with all aspects needed to produce successful concerts, from talent acquisition, negotiation, contract review and processing, marketing, promotions, and production consultation. With over 120 annual multi-day events in 36 states taking place in over 80 different cities throughout the United States and Canada, REG represents one of the largest buying networks of live entertainment from the Midwest through the Northwest regions. In 2019 alone REG produced nearly 500 concerts at over 120 unique venues throughout the United States and Canada featuring 335 unique big name entertainers from various genres including country, rock, pop, hip-hop, blues, christian, and comedy.

REG’s award winning talent buyers have received multiple Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and International Entertainment Buyers Association awards. These honors include the prestigious IEBA Industry Achievement Award bestowed upon REG in 2014. The honor went to REG for “it’s decades of success as one of the largest independent talent buying agencies and entertainment producers in the entertainment industry.” Pam Matthews, Executive Director of IEBA, was quoted in the Press Release as saying, “everyone in the business knows a Romeo date is always a great date because excellent client service with a personal touch is in the family DNA.” Most recently R.J. Romeo received the “Don Romeo” ACM Talent Buyer of the Year Award for 2018 and the 2018 IEBA Fair Buyer of the Year Award.

