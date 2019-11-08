Romeo Entertainment Group Celebrates 65 Years, Announces New Leadership Team & Launches New Website

Romeo Entertainment Group (“REG”) is a multiple award-winning, nationally recognized talent buying agency. In 2019 they celebrate 65 years as one of the largest talent buyers and concert producers in North America, having received 19 recognitions from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association and the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

REG has been the most trusted name for talent buying for fairs, festivals, clubs, casinos, corporate and rodeo events for over six decades. In celebration of the recent achievements and their 65th Anniversary milestone, REG is proud to announce the promotion of R.J. Romeo, to President, Michelle Romeo to Vice-President and Harlan Burggraaf to Controller/Director of Operations. Bob Romeo remains with the company as Chairman of the Board. Fran Romeo recently left the company to pursue other endeavors.

“Fran was an integral part of leading Romeo Entertainment Group over the last 20 years,” said Michelle Romeo. “She did so much for us as a company as well as for our team. We wish her nothing but the best on her next endeavor.”

“I am grateful for the solid foundation that Don, Bob, and Fran have created for REG over their decades of leadership,” said R.J. Romeo. “I am honored and excited to implement our vision and lead REG into the future and with the help of the leadership team, continue to grow REG’s roster of amazing events. Celebrating 65 years is an indescribable feeling of pride. For an independent, family owned company to survive and thrive for three generations is a testament to the integrity driven and relationship based business we have built.”

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of the 65th Anniversary of Romeo Entertainment Group!” said Michelle Romeo. “R.J. and I look forward to carrying our legacy into the third generation and are so grateful to be surrounded by such an amazing team who we consider to be our extended family.”

“I’m so appreciative that my father was able to pass the business on to me and 25 years later as the company celebrates 65 years, I’m able to pass it on to my son and daughter,” said Bob Romeo. “I’m looking forward to mentoring R.J. and Michelle and supporting their vision in bringing Romeo Entertainment into the future.”

In recognition of this corporate milestone, REG is also relaunching an updated website, www.romeoent.com. The new portal provides a retooled hub to connect and educate current and future clients and their teams, the new site reflects the look and style that the management team is bringing to the company.

REG continues to be headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska while most of the leadership team operates out of the new Nashville, Tennessee office. Having a presence in Nashville further cements their influence and connection to the country music capital of the world, while bolstering their relationships in pop, rock, comedy and other entertainment genres. REG has established industry relationships that stretch back decades with the world’s largest talent agencies, agents, managers, and record labels.

About Romeo Entertainment Group:

Romeo Entertainment Group (“REG”) is an award-winning full service talent buying agency. Family owned and operated for 65 years, REG continues to be one of the preeminent talent buyers and concert producers in the United States. REG assists with all aspects needed to produce successful concerts, from talent acquisition, negotiation, contract review and processing, marketing, promotions, and production consultation. With over 120 annual multi-day events in 36 states taking place in over 80 different cities throughout the United States and Canada, REG represents one of the largest buying networks of live entertainment from the Midwest through the Northwest regions. In 2019 alone REG produced nearly 500 concerts at over 120 unique venues throughout the United States and Canada featuring 335 unique big name entertainers from various genres including country, rock, pop, hip-hop, blues, christian, and comedy.

REG’s award winning talent buyers have received multiple Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and International Entertainment Buyers Association awards. These honors include the prestigious IEBA Industry Achievement Award bestowed upon REG in 2014. The honor went to REG for “it’s decades of success as one of the largest independent talent buying agencies and entertainment producers in the entertainment industry.” Pam Matthews, Executive Director of IEBA, was quoted in the Press Release as saying, “everyone in the business knows a Romeo date is always a great date because excellent client service with a personal touch is in the family DNA.” Most recently R.J. Romeo received the “Don Romeo” ACM Talent Buyer of the Year Award for 2018 and the 2018 IEBA Fair Buyer of the Year Award.

