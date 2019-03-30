Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Due to Mick Jagger’s Medical Treatment

The Rolling Stones have postponed their upcoming North American tour due to unforseen medical treatment for Mick Jagger, Rolling Stone reports. “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” representatives for the Stones said in a statement. Jagger’s medical condition was not detailed, but he is expected to make a “complete recovery.” In total, 17 dates—spanning from Miami’s April 20 stop to July 29 in Ontario—will be rescheduled.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Mick Jagger said in a statement. Read it below. Original tickets for the Rolling Stones’ North American tour will be valid at rescheduled shows; fans are encouraged to hold their tickets.