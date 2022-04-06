RolleyCstr Music releases new single “Dreaming With Me” by Eileen Carey: Radio/Media Download

Award-winning singer-songwriter Eileen Carey is releasing her newest single, “Dreaming with Me”. In Carey’s words, the song is about how the magic of inspiration starts with one person. “Dreaming with Me,” brings out a sense of inspiration, inciting the feeling that a positive impact can happen with just one person. It demonstrates the magic that an individual can make on the world.

Eileen’s music career has been especially triumphant over the past few months. She had two number one singles in Country and Adult Contemporary (“Keep Your Love to Yourself” and “Leave It All Behind.”). In addition to her two number one singles, Carey has recently been nominated for four new music awards, including AC Female Artist of the Year, AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Crossover Artist of the Year, alongside some of the most prominent artists of our time such as Adele and Dua Lipa.

Along with these incredible accomplishments, Eileen also became a beauty ambassador of Joe Blasco Cosmetics, securing a sponsorship with the brand. Through this partnership, Eileen demonstrates her infectious essence and inspires women of all ages to feel empowered and beautiful in their own ways. Joe Blasco himself shares, “Eileen is a brilliantly talented singer, and we are proud to be one of Eileen’s sponsors by providing high-quality professional makeup for her amazing performances. We are elated to be a part of Eileen’s inspiring career!”

Now more than ever, women are taking charge and owning every aspect of their lives. Eileen is a prime example of just that. She shows that at any age, a woman is powerful and filled with purpose. She has done it all and continues to evolve with spirit. Her essence inspires all she comes in contact with, and her music is a sheer force for positivity, truth, and empowerment. She is without a doubt music’s best-kept secret.

Eileen Carey is an award-winning singer, mother, and music’s best kept secret. Over her career, Carey has amassed over 20 awards and has performed at nearly 80 notable venues. She is also the founder of The Music Mom, a blog where Carey shares her thoughts about life and motherhood.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Eileen Carey

Song Title: Dreaming With Me

Publishing: RolleyCstr Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Dreaming With Me

Record Label: RolleyCstr Music