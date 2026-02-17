Rodeo Houston reveals 2026 lineup including Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, Lizzo and more

This post was originally published on this site.

RODEOHOUSTON returns to NRG Stadium in Houston, TX this year from March 2–22, and organizers have revealed the lineup of performers.

Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, said in a statement: “We strive to bring Houston the very best in live entertainment, and the 2026 lineup raises that standard once again. From chart-topping newcomers to artists making their long-awaited return after nearly 20 years, this year’s lineup is truly a reflection of both our Western roots and the vibrant footprint of the Houston community.”

The lineup reveal kicked off with a surprise pop-up performance in Times Square from Russell Dickerson, officially revealing his spot in the lineup. Dickerson is among the nine artists on the roster that will make their debut this year, along with other first-time performers including: Lizzo, Forrest Frank, Megan Moroney, Creed, Shaboozey, Pepe Aguilar, Red Clay Strays, and Koe Wetzel.

Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw will also return to the stage, marking McGraw’s 11th appearance and Bryan’s 13th. Bryan, who was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame in 2025, is one of eleven artists in the lineup to hold this distinction.

Additionally, three artists are set to return to the event for the first time in two decades: Dwight Yoakam (last appeared in 2004), Kelly Clarkson (2004), and Cross Canadian Ragweed (2006). Riley Green will also deliver his second consecutive performance, after appearing in 2025. And for the third year running, the festival will feature two Latin artists, J Balvin and Pepe Aguilar, who will perform on Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart.

The festival will close with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history on Sunday, March 22. Cody Johnson will headline, with Jon Pardi and Randy Houser serving as openers.

More information can be found at rodeohouston.com/tickets.

Editorial credit: Motorsport Photography F1 / Shutterstock.com