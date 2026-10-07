Rodeo Cowboy and Country Artist Brian Gaylord to Release Nostalgic New Single “Like It’s 1992”

Country artist and professional rodeo cowboy Brian Gaylord is trading screens for sincerity on his new single “Like It’s 1992,” releasing September 25. The song explores the contrast between modern technology and old school romance, and is mirrored with classic country elements and modern production.

“I’ve always believed the best country songs tell stories we all can relate to,” states Gaylord. “‘Like It’s 1992’ reminds us that while technology keeps changing, real relationships are still built on time, effort, and showing up for one another.”

With his warm vocal delivery and traditional influences, Gaylord reminds us all that real connection is timeless, and making an effort for those you love never goes out of style. The memorable imagery takes listeners to a simpler time where everything was more intentional and personable, just “Like It’s 1992.”

“I don’t think people necessarily want to go back to 1992, they just miss how personal life felt back then,” Gaylord continues. “Less scrolling, more talking. Less texting, more laughing together. ‘Like It’s 1992’ is a reminder that while the world keeps changing, genuine connection never goes out of style.”

Brian Gaylord accompanies the release with a stacked tour schedule, including a release party in Temecula, CA.

Oct 10 – Crush and Brew, Temecula, CA

Oct 15 – La Quinta Cancer Fundraiser, Palm Springs, CA

Oct 21-23 – Category 10, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 24-25 – October Country Fest, Rocky Point, Mexico

For more tour dates, visit www.briangaylordofficial.com.

As a PRCA cowboy, Brian Gaylord is authentically country and brings that same grit, discipline and untamed spirit of rodeo life into his music. And in his new song, he harps on the true values of country music, which includes genuine connection, just “Like It’s 1992.”

“Like It’s 1992” will be available on all streaming platforms on September 25. “Brian Gaylord is about as authentic as they come, and we cannot wait for the new music ahead,” exclaims Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Brian Gaylord, visit www.briangaylordofficial.com.





