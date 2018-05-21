Rocktron Captures Guitar Player Editor’s Pick Award For ValveSonic Plexi

It did not take long for Rocktron’s newly released Valvesonic Plexi guitar preamp to receive its first honor, having been awarded a Guitar Player Magazine Editors’ Pick Award in the June (2018) issue of the magazine.

Several years in the making, the Valvesonic Plexi all-tube preamp replicates the tones of British amps from the 1960’s to the 1990’s. Guitar Player Magazine wrote that “the Valvesonic Plexi is very capable at delivering Brit-voiced amp tones over an exceedingly wide range of gain and suffice it to say that if you are into a rack setup and want the ability to use any power amp that fits the need, the Plexi is definitely worth investigating.”

Rocktron has a history of receiving Editors’ Pick Awards over the years. “We deeply appreciate the recognition for our products,” said Rocktron Division President Bob Waller, “and coming from Guitar Player Magazine this is a particularly high honor.” Rocktron is a division of GHS Corporation of Battle Creek, Michigan,USA.

To find out more about the new Rocktron ValveSonic Plexi, please go to http://www.rocktron.com/valvesonic-plexi.html