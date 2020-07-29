Rocklands Entertainment Celebrates Years of Entertainment Management And Concert Promotion In Canada (40) & United States (25)

Prominent entertainment promoters, Rocklands Entertainment celebrates 40 successful years of entertainment management and concert promotion in Canada and 25 years in the U.S.A. Featuring concert management and promotion of legendary acts such as Red Green, Tommy Hunter, Charley Pride, Frank Mills (Mr. Music Box dancer”, Carroll Baker, Kitty Wells, Johnny and Bobby Wright, Mickey Gilley, Roger Whittaker, the late ‘Stompin’’ Tom Connors, Rita MacNeil, George Jones, Tammy Wynette and many more. Rocklands Entertainment ranks with the best on the top 100 promoters in the world chart as reported by Pollstar Magazine in Los Angeles, California. Rocklands Entertainment has delivered one-of-a-kind shows, placing unforgettable memories in the hearts of all audiences along with forming lasting connections with music industry legends.

The story begins in August 1980 when a 17-year-old Peterborough Ontario, Canada native became the youngest licensed entertainment booking agent ever in North America.

“It all started by working in Peterborough back when I was an assistant to local Peterborough disc jockey, “Sunshine” Sean Eyre. I started working with Sean when I was 15. One thing led to another and it soon became apparent that working with live entertainment was my calling. The odds at 17 were all stacked against me getting a booking license, but the right people pulled all the right strings and made it happen,” shares Brian Edwards, Owner and Founder of Rocklands Entertainment.

The rest is history.

Over 5,000 shows and 100+ different entertainers later, Rocklands continues to arrange show stopping performances all over North America. Rocklands has made their mark around the world and has produced shows all over North America, Australia and Scotland. A recent Red Green tour across the United states placed Rocklands in the top 100 tours of the week, three weeks in a row. “Not bad for a couple of Canadian lads from small town Ontario.”

A book is in the process of being released later this year, sharing 40 years of memories with Rockland Entertainment and friends. Ed Arnold, a writer from Peterborough Ontario and Brian Edwards have been in the process of writing for almost a year and are excited to share the stellar charisma and defining voice that Rocklands Entertainment has provided so many over the years.

Like all other entertainment promoters, venues and artists around the world, Rocklands Entertainment promotional events have been halted due to COVID-19. Proving a monumental force to be reckoned with, Rocklands holds an optimistic attitude and considers alternatives instead of accepting defeat. They are adapting and considering putting on smaller shows that follow social distancing standards very soon. Rocklands Entertainment assures that they will be ready to hit the road and put on shows the second it is safe to do so! Stay tuned for future tour announcements via the Rocklands Entertainment website.

What respected music industry figures and friends are saying about Rocklands Entertainment and Brian Edwards:

“Congratulations to Brian and all the Rocklands crew for 40 great years. Brian and I have been friends for most of those years and I have always enjoyed working with the Rocklands folks.” – Charley Pride (Country Music Pioneer and Hall of Fame Member)

“Our association goes back for over 40 years. We have done over 500 shows together and it was all on a handshake. Rocklands, you are the reason for my success… Thank you!” – Tommy Hunter (Canada’s Country Gentleman)

“The kindest, most considerate, most decent and most relentlessly honest person to ever work in the field of entertainment.” – Red Green (Comedian)

“Brian Edwards ably assisted by John Lester and staff operate a very tidy no BS business where getting things done is a way of life. Brian’s motto is simple, and I quote ” Get off your arse and let ‘er rip ” reaffirming his no nonsense approach to making every step of the way right and taking care of things when not right. We have had a wonderful and profitable relationship for most of Rocklands 40 years.” – Frank Mills (“Mr. Music Box Dancer”)

“This I can say without hesitation… I have “not” met many Promoters/Agents/ Managers, who have maintained such long-lasting relationships with their clients as Brian Edwards has managed to do. I have total respect for Brian Edwards and his work ethic. As a person, I feel so fortunate to call him my friend. Congratulations Brian Edwards, and to everyone at Rocklands Entertainment. I am looking forward to working with you in the future and many more years of our friendship. Your friend always!” – Carroll Baker CM (Canada’s first lady of country Music)

“As a young artist, I was able to cut my teeth and learn so many important lessons in country music thanks to the opportunities Brian Edwards and Rocklands Entertainment provided me. Some of my greatest memories were sharing the stage as an opening act for the greatest legends in our genre, and I will be forever grateful for those moments. As I matured as an entertainer, started winning awards, and enjoyed having hits of my own, I looked back fondly on the experiences I had with Brian, and still take a moment today to acknowledge how lucky I was to learn from the icons — Brian being one of them. You do not thrive for 40 years in this extremely difficult business unless you are the best of the best. Rocklands Entertainment, and my friend, Brian Edwards are the best. Congratulations on this incredible milestone, and I look forward to celebrating many more!”- Brett Kissel (JUNO & CCMA Award Winner • Canada’s Male Artist & Entertainer of the Year)

“I had the pleasure of working with Brain Edwards in Canada. The tour was successful for us yours truly and I hope it was successful for him. I would like to congratulate Brian and his beautiful wife for their success and to many more years with Rocklands Entertainment.” – Mickey Gilley (Country Music Artist)

“Brian Edwards enlisted me to create, direct, and perform in the Live Lawrence Welk Show for a decade of tours throughout the U.S. and Canada. I have NEVER felt more supported or valued as an artist than during those years with Rocklands Entertainment. No one worked harder than Brian to “take care of business” and still show us a great time. We were treated like family every step of the way and gratefully, that relationship continues to this day. Happy Anniversary, Brian & Rocklands! You rock!”– Mary Lou Metzger (The “Live” Lawrence Welk show)

About Rocklands Entertainment:

Rocklands Entertainment Inc., established in 1980 by Brian Edwards, is an entertainment management and concert promotions company focusing predominantly on entertainers with well-established careers in the business, many of whom having reached “legendary” status through the eyes of both their fans and their peers.

Long associations with such entertainers as Kitty Wells, Tommy Hunter, Charley Pride, Frank Mills and the legendary Canadian Icon Stompin’ Tom Connors helped establish Rocklands as one with a strong reputation for honesty, integrity and quality of product and service in the industry.

Through their association with “Rocklands”, these entertainers were able to extend their careers leading to lengthy concert tours (at times 6 months non-stop in length) from Coast to Coast in Canada and the United States.

To this day, Rocklands brings entertainment to an audience that has been often left out, yet the demand to see their stable of legends proves that Rocklands has learned that fans still want good family entertainment from performers they have adored over the years.

The reputation of Rocklands has remained steadfast. The company’s versatility has also been greatly enhanced and promoting with such shows as, Anne Murray, k.d. lang, Wayne Newton, The Von Trapp Children, “Oh What A Night”, Weird Al Yankovic, Alice Cooper and “The Stars of the Lawrence Welk Show”.