Rockabilly Rumble Winning Song to be Produced by Slim Jim Phantom of Stray Cats

The Rockabilly Artists Alliance has announced the finalists in The Rockabilly Rumble Original Song Contest, a global song competition open to unsigned artists and songwriters worldwide (where not prohibited). Entries came from more than 20 countries for the online competition. The winning song will be awarded a studio session with Rockabilly icon and Stray Cats drummer, Slim Jim Phantom, [pictured] and more. In a bracketed, head-to-head … or song-to-song … competition, the field has narrowed to the 2 final songs.

Finalist songs are “Billy Rockabilly” (Songwriters: Jared Petteys and Daniel L. Johnson) and “Wreckin’ Ball” (Songwriters: Ray Noel, Chrystine Polzin and Greg Polzin). Worldwide, public voting opens at 3pm Eastern Time on Monday, August 16th (where not prohibited), and closes at 3pm Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19th. The grand prize winner will be announced August 20th.

The Rockabilly Artists Alliance teamed up with top producers, digital event specialists, and legendary music icons to present the biggest online Rockabilly original song competition ever. The Rockabilly Rumble began accepting submissions in April through its online portal, and a selection committee of industry executives chose the 16 finalists for a single-elimination bracket tournament. The competition opened to public fan voting in mid-July.

Billed as “an epic search for the world’s best new rockabilly song,” the online contest pits songs entered against one another in a multi-week contest. In cooperation with Blow Your Mind Productions, the contest was open to unsigned artists and songwriters worldwide and required the entry of one original song.

A panel of celebrities critiqued the Top 16 finalists, but ultimately it is fans who will choose the winners by a public, online vote. The panel included Slim Jim Phantom of Stray Cats (who will produce the winning song); living legend and guitar master, James Burton; Bucky Heard of the new Righteous Brothers; and versatile, multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member, Lorrie Morgan.

“The newly formed Rockabilly Artists Alliance honors the roots and history of Rockabilly and the Rockabilly Rumble is a great way to highlight artists and songwriters who continue to preserve the Rockabilly style,” says Jeff Cole, Executive Director of the RAA.

The Rockabilly Artists Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy and lasting cultural influence of Rockabilly music; one of American music’s most unique styles. The organization has plans for a Hall of Fame Museum to recognize the music makers and the personalities; those who pioneered the music and those who perpetuate the sound and culture today.

“Rockabilly has never lost its edge,” Cole says. “We want to shine a well-deserved light on this great music and culture. It’s fun and vibrant and just plain cool.”

Check out the songs and the competition! www.therockabillyrumble.com

ABOUT ROCKABILLY MUSIC

Rockabilly is one of the great roots music genres: a blending of Bluegrass, Western Swing and Country sounds with Rhythm and Blues, Boogie-Woogie, Jump Blues and other influences that emerged in post-World War II America, shaping world music and culture in lasting ways to this day. The Rockabilly influence remains vibrant to this day, woven through music, cars, clothing styles and more.

Rockabilly is an upbeat, unsentimental form of American roots and rock music; unique its capturing of both the white and black American experience in one raw, exuberant musical form. Woven through its early history in the 1950s are trailblazing figures like Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Wanda Jackson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Sam Phillips, and the legendary Sun Records music label.

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Rockabilly enjoyed a revival with artists like The Reverend Horton Heat, Stray Cats and an interest in the genre endures into the 21st century as a musical style and a culture that includes hot cars, tattoos, clothing brands, hairstyles and more. Rockabilly has extended well beyond the US borders with artists like Imelda May of Ireland, UK band, Restless, and many more. The term Neo-Rockabilly is often used to describe the music of those artists who rose during the Rockabilly revival and who continue to play in the vibrant style today.