Rock Troubadour Pete RG Releases First Single From New Album

In the midst of his highly-anticipated Fall Tour, which includes U.S. and U.K. dates and even a show with multi-platinum selling band Candlebox, Indie Rocker Pete RG has unveiled the debut single from his upcoming album Whatever We Want, Whenever We Want.

Entitled “Watching The River Go By,” the single debuted October 5 and RG says that, like the rest of the new songs from the forthcoming album, the first track is influenced by the volatile time in which we live – especially with regards to the lyrics.

The song features RG on lead vocals, rhythm guitars and keys, Dave Krusen (Original Pearl Jam Drummer and Hall of Fame Inductee) on drums, Adam Kury (Candlebox Bassist) on bass, Kevin Haaland (Former Skillet Guitarist) on lead guitar as well as some keys, and Brina Kabler on keys and background vocals. It was recorded and mixed in RG’s personal studio, 4L Studios, in Santa Monica by RG and Kabler.

“All of the new songs are more intense and are a reflection of a band growing closer, personally, and more collaborative, musically,” said RG. “With the new collection, I really just wanted people to feel inspired. Inspired to do more, to think more, to enjoy more; perhaps.”

“Watching The River Go By” is available on all major platforms and through the web site at https://www.pete-rg.com.

Pete RG has also released a lyric video for the single, which is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2in0etgyTM

For more information about Pete RG and tour dates, visit https://www.pete-rg.com

https://www.facebook.com/PeteRGmusic/