Rock Singer-Songwriter John Hickman Asks “What’s This All About” With New Single Coming September 21

The second single (and accompanying lyric video) from John Hickman’s forthcoming album gets back to his progressive pop rock roots with this timely statement on current affairs

KULA, Hawaii – Sept. 20, 2018 – Maui’s John Hickman releases his new track “What’s This All About” with a new lyric video and digital release available Friday, September 21st.

Working with San Francisco Bay Area producer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Ray Manzarek) John delivers in signature style, tapping flavors of progressive classic pop rock with a further stretch to his impressive vocal range.

“What’s This All About?” provides a commentary about many of the issues facing our society today which leaves many people asking that very question, or perhaps instead the more colloquial “WTF”? From politicians to protestors to cable news and media outlets to social networks and the anonymous bullies, there’s a lack of civil dialogue and respect and too much division in our country. The result is many of us suffering a certain amount of angst, no matter what our ideology leaving so many of us to scream out loud “What’s This All About?”

John Hickman released his full length debut Remnants in fall of 2016 to much acclaim, with HuffPo describing “a sound unrestrained by conventional musical doctrines”, and Flyah Magazine calling it “Classic and alt rock with a retro flair that truly takes you out of this world”. The album boasted the Top 40 Adult Contemporary track “Hello Hello” and out-of-this-world animated music video “Cascade”.

“As with my previous single release “That’s Life”, I have continued to work with San Francisco Bay Area producer Joel Jaffe on this project (and other upcoming songs as well), who once again added some very nice lead guitar touches to the song in addition to his fine production work. Billy Johnson (Santana, Maze) once again provides excellent work on the drums.”

“What’s This All About?” is the second single (following “That’s Life”) to be released from an upcoming album in early 2019.

Watch the lyric video! http://youtu.be/w3xsfGChjcw