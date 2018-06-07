Rock singer John Hickman Delivers new single and lyric video this week

Maui’s John Hickman releases his new alt-rock track “That’s Life” with a new lyric video and digital release available June 8. Working with San Francisco Bay Area producer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Ray Manzarek) John delivers in signature style, tapping flavors of classic rock with a further stretch to his impressive vocal range. This guitar-rich and hook-laden track explores both the struggles and joy of incarnating into human life on planet earth.

John Hickman released his full length debut Remnants in fall of 2016 to much acclaim, with HuffPo describing “a sound unrestrained by conventional musical doctrines”, and Flyah Magazine calling it “Classic and Alt Rock with a Retro Flair that truly takes you Out of this World”. The album boasted the Top 40 AC track “Hello Hello” and out-of-this-world animated music video “Cascade”.

“The frenetic pace and hardships of life on earth are indeed challenging, but can also make us stronger and more resilient.”, says Hickman of his thoughts regarding the song. “I have enjoyed working with Joel Jaffe on this project, who, in addition to his production and engineering skills, has added some nice guitar performances to this and other songs we have been working on, as well as bringing in a very talented session drummer, Billy Johnson (Santana, Maze).”

“That’s Life” sets up more new music to come from John later in 2018.

Lyric Video

https://youtu.be/z7Lw5WkDo_s