Rock Band True Villains Releases New Single “Awake At Night”

Nashville based modern rock group True Villains has shared today their new single “Awake At Night,” available on all digital and streaming platforms. The new song comes hot off the heels of their hard-hitting single “Dig Your Grave,” receiving over 100,000 Spotify streams in 3 months and marks their 4th single with Grammy-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Velvet Revolver, Alice in Chains). With “Awake At Night,” True Villains takes listeners on a journey of a passionate love affair that has reached a turning point, leaving one only with the fears and paranoias to evaluate whether the price paid is worth the company gained, or is the cost enough to keep you awake at night?

“In any form of a relationship, the honeymoon phase only lasts so long. Eventually people’s personalities can crash in a multitude of ways,” True Villains reveals of the song. “We have all had a restless night wondering what to do when a relationship has come to a crossroad. Too often we find ourselves in situations that started off great, only to find out a partner isn’t the person they portrayed in the beginning.”

True Villains is composed of Tim Venerosa (guitar), Beau Lastavich (vocals), Barry Conaway (bass), Greg Herndon (keys), and Matt Carter (drums). Together the band has rapidly made their name in Nashville playing at notorious venues and festivals including the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival and the Louder Than Life Music Festival. Nationally, True Villains has gained recognition through touring with Steel Panther, the self proclaimed “Greatest Heavy Metal Band Ever,” and have been included in Spotify’s “Rock Hard,” “New Noise” and “All New Rock” editorial playlists.

ABOUT TRUE VILLAINS

Filled with modern-rock muscle, pop hooks, rhythmic breakdowns, guitar heroics, and vocal harmonies, True Villains’ songs salute the influence of a bygone era while updating that sound for a new generation. This isn’t a nostalgia act. It’s no retro revival. Instead, it’s the sound of rock & roll in the 2020s: big, burly, and just the right amount of pissed-off. If you’ve been worried that rock is dead, look no further. These True Villains are about to be your new heroes. For more information, please visit https://www.truevillainsnashville.com.