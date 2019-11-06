Rock Band Drummer Who Appeared on Gotham, Discusses his Passion for Acting

Percussionist and Actor, Robert Leckington moved from Oregon to New Jersey, almost two decades ago. Needing a creative outlet, he became an actor.

Robert Leckington describes his most memorable experience as an actor as the one where he brought his real life talent as a drummer to the TV Series Gotham. “We shot for two days at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn in 2018, and on the third day of filming, we shot the episode at an intersection in the DUMBO district between Brooklyn and Queens.” Continuing, “I was given full reign and creative freedom to make the character come to life; in this particular episode, my role as the drummer was scared for his life, thinking that the Joker was going to come after him next if he didn’t do what was asked.” As a child by the age of three or four, Leckington recalls receiving his first toy snare drum at Christmas time given to him by his grandparents, and prior to that it was “banging on pots and pans.” He continued his musical pursuit sporadically throughout elementary school, and by playing percussion in the school band from freshman year to his senior year of high school, “and then on weekends sometimes with bandmates from class, or to play parties,” states Leckington.

“My abilities as a drummer just developed from there. It is always exciting when you can bring your abilities to the screen, and add them to one’s skill set as an actor.”

When asked if he would love to bring his drumming skills to additional TV and theatrical roles in the future, it was an absolute yes from Robert Leckington. “Yes, absolutely. I loved it, it was super exciting and in terms of Gotham, they had a great sound stage.” Leckington grew up in a musically inclined family, from Leckington’s grandparents to his mother, who was a candidate who received acceptance to Julliard. He grew up in the 1970’s listening to an AM station that played some Classic Rock and music from The Beatles, The Temptations, Sonny & Cher, The Beach Boys, The Chi-Lites, Jan & Dean, The Doors, Sam & Dave and Elvis. It’s not surprising to most that his love and passion for music started young.

Robert discusses his mom “especially liking R&B and soul from that era,” and having it on when he would wake up to get ready for school. “I think this was her way of motivating us to get up and out for school. I liked it, and it worked. Additionally, one should note, I can also box step like nobody’s business, so if an upcoming role calls for this, I’m prepared,” as he laughed and spoke up about his “dance moves.”

Leckington began his work as an actor doing background work in 2009, ”I did a dozen or so roles as a background actor, and then transitioned to principal work shortly thereafter.” Every role I’ve ever played, I have enjoyed because it gives me a chance to be someone else and to have their life, albeit a short period of time.” Continuing, “I especially liked my role as Michael in the independent film, “The Drifter.” As far as the character, Michael, he was a bit of a stretch, yet I was able to sink myself into this role. It was just that he is more morose and a lot less in control of his emotions.”

Leckington honing in on his craft, and after years of working hard to refine and explore his ability as an actor concluded, “I know how important it is to understand the backstory of the characters that I portray, specifically to understand who they really are, and that’s even if there is no evident backstory.” “Then I ask myself, “Who is he?” and “Where does he come from?.” I am as specific as possible as it helps me to immerse myself with the character to authentically portray them.

Robert Leckington also has a martial arts background. Leckington is an ordained minister.

He is also a professional electrical technician with over 30 years of solid industry experience.

When asked to speak about his goals as an actor, Leckington responded with his “wish list” of who he would love to work with to include, Quentin Tarantino, Gus Van Sant, and Steven Soderbergh. Stating, “Of course, I would also love to work with Warner Bros. again, Universal Studios and Paramount. I’ve had over 20 roles as an actor so far, and to me this is just the beginning, I love the work, and would love to combine my talent again as a drummer to many more roles as an actor.” Robert Leckington is also currently producing his own content.

Robert Leckington may be found online at http://www.robertleckington.com, and on IMDB at https://www.imdb.me/Robert Leckington.

Written by Lisa Pellegrene