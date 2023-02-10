Rock Artist ‘Mareeka’ Releases Energetic New Single ‘Give It To Me’

Rock/Pop artist ‘Mareeka’ releases her new single ‘Give It To Me’. Following on from her debut single ‘Voices’ the German artist is back with her anthemic new single.

‘Give It To Me’ is an energetic rock track that showcases Mareeka’s powerful vocal range as she dishes out a dynamic single laced with hard-hitting drum lines, stirring melodies and rousing guitar solos, resulting in a well-rounded rock track that screams out for live settings. The accompanying cinematic music video looks like it’s been taken straight out of an action-thriller movie, set in NYC the video shows Mareeka as a hitwoman as she fights her way through the city’s underbelly.

Mareeka explains further the meaning behind the track and video “The song shows me as a strong, independent woman who can accomplish anything I set my mind to. The song means a lot to me because it gives me motivation, not to be afraid, no matter what or who comes to life.”

Influence by the likes of Evanescence, Guano Apes and Pink, the Berlin-based artist began her career as a dancer and singer in pop girl groups, leading her to tour in 2008 until leaving her latest band ‘Sqeezer’. Since then she has opened for the likes of Richie Sambora in 2015 and performed worldwide on stage with Fools Garden, East17 and Mic Donet. Mareeka has also written and produced a charity single

‘Let’s Get Together to Help the World’ for the aid organization ‘help alliance’ which is under the umbrella of the Lufthansa Group, convincing drummer Karl Brazil and bassist John Garrison (Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Christina Aguilera) to record the track. A heartfelt documentary followed showing behind-the-scenes footage and outlining the work ‘help alliance’ does.

Now with the release of ‘Give It To Me’ Mareeka looks to continue to showcase her own unique brand of Rock/Pop worldwide, follow her socials for the latest updates.

