Rock Artist DADDY DRWG Release Authentic Debut Album ‘A Tree Called Happy’

Welsh rock artist ‘DADDY DRWG’ releases his debut album ‘A Tree Called Happy’ following the release of lead single ‘I’m Your Waste Of Time’.

‘I’m Your Waste Of Time’ offers listeners a glimpse into DADDY DRWG’s debut album, the 10-track offering is based on real-life events and experiences with tracks such as ‘I’m Your Waste Of Time’, ‘Domino’ and ‘Object’ full of dark humour both in a lyrical and musical sense relating to unhealthy obsession, ghosting, gaslighting and victim & prey scenarios. Whilst other songs such as ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Previously Known As The Fool’ and ‘Lean On Me’ share a similar theme of altruism, empathy, hope and forgiveness.

‘I’m Your Waste Of Time’ is a haunting track told from the perspective of a stalker, inspired by DADDY DRWG’s own experience of being stalked for two years until the stalker’s arrest, the track explores the dark and unsettling emotions of obsession and intrusion. Crafting an eerie and chilling atmosphere through its use of driving basslines, distorted riffs and menacing vocals, DADDY DRWG sheds an uncomfortable light on a stalker’s disturbed psyche.

Speaking on the album ‘DADDY DRWG’ states, “For me, it’s an album of authenticity, about learning from the past living in the present whilst looking forward to the future. I think everyone would like to be able to sit under A Tree Called Happy.”

DADDY DRWG, pronounced “Droog” (meaning Bad Daddy in Welsh), is a singer-songwriter hailing from Wales, UK. A self-taught multi-instrumentalist, he went on to study a post-grad in Music Technology at The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. Drawing from a rich musical background, including stints in globally-touring bands and collaborations on numerous albums, DADDY DRWG makes his solo debut with the release of “A Tree Called Happy,” This album showcases his unparalleled talents, with DADDY DRWG not only performing all the instruments but also serving as the album’s producer. DADDY DRWG showcases originality, exploring creative boundaries with each note. His music is a testament to authenticity, reflecting the depth of human experience with raw emotion and unbridled passion.

Listen to ‘A Tree Called Happy’

