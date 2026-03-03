Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2026 nominees spanning multiple music genres

This post was originally published on this site.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced 17 artists nominated for its 2026 induction class, showcasing a wide cross-section of genres and eras.

Among those on this year’s ballot are The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Oasis, P!NK, Sade, Shakira, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Ten of the contenders — including Buckley, Collins, Etheridge, Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!NK, Shakira, Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan — are appearing on the ballot for the first time. Others, such as Carey, Oasis and Joy Division/New Order, return after prior nominations, while the Black Crowes and Billy Idol were first recognized last year. Iron Maiden and Sade rejoin the ballot after missing the previous cycle.

Rock Hall chairman John Sykes in a statement, “This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” adding that induction remains “music’s highest honor.”

Artists become eligible 25 years after releasing their debut commercial recording. More than 1,200 artists, historians and industry professionals will cast votes, weighing cultural influence, impact on other musicians, and the depth and longevity of each nominee’s catalog. Typically, fewer than half of those nominated ultimately secure induction.

The 2026 class will be announced in April. Additional honorees will also be named in the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer categories, with the induction ceremony scheduled for the fall.

