Robert Ray ‘Come Home To You’ now available to Country radio

Robert Ray is coming home to his fans with the true country sound that we all know and love. “Come Home To You” is a mid-tempo song that features many instrumental hooks. It has a solid guitar intro and outro, along with a fiddle solo that hits you in the gut. The song talks about your typical everyday worker, dreading the workday, just wishing they could go home to their significant other. Those on the road, working overtime, just trying to get home to their lover.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Robert Ray

Song Title: Come Home To You

Publishing: Big R.I.G. Country

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Come Home To You

Record Label: Big R.I.G. Country