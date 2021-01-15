Robert Ray ‘Come Home To You’ now available to Country radio
Robert Ray is coming home to his fans with the true country sound that we all know and love. “Come Home To You” is a mid-tempo song that features many instrumental hooks. It has a solid guitar intro and outro, along with a fiddle solo that hits you in the gut. The song talks about your typical everyday worker, dreading the workday, just wishing they could go home to their significant other. Those on the road, working overtime, just trying to get home to their lover.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Robert Ray
Song Title: Come Home To You
Publishing: Big R.I.G. Country
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Come Home To You
Record Label: Big R.I.G. Country
|Manager:
|Big R.I.G. Country/Tongues Ablaze
|Robert Molina Sr.
|3612275690
|robertraycountry@yahoo.com