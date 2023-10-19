Robert Eskridge “When Life Happens” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Country Music Singer/ Songwriter (1968 -)

Early Life:

Country singer / songwriter Robert Eskridge was born on November 10, 1968, in Wilmington, Delaware. As a kid he bounced back and forth between Delaware, and Eastern Kentucky, where he graduated from Morehead State University.

Eskridge started playing in the local bars and honky-tonks at the age of 16, and throughout college in various bands in the Lexington, Ky area. Key early highlights in Nashville, he took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, had a Saturday night performance at the world-famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop, as well as the old Stock Yard and Bull Pen Lounge where he played frequently with the George Jones Band.

As music was just starting to take off, the start of a young family re-prioritized his music career, but he still played locally with his band Southern Daze in the tri-state area.

Recent Times:

With two full albums released, Eskridge and Southern Daze has had good success as an Independent Country Artist:

Buck Wild and Whiskey Crazy was an Indie World Country #1 and New Music Weekly Top 10

Simple Things, the title track, was an Indie World Country #1, EACM #1 and New Music Weekly Top 5

You’re My Destiny hit #1 in Canada and EACM #1 and peaked at #16 New Music Weekly Main #9 New Music Weekly Digital.

I Can’t Win for Losing You hit #1 on the New Music Weekly charts in Nashville and held on for two weeks! #5 in Europe

Glasses UP was a Top 10 New Music Weekly, #1 in EACM (Europe)

My Girl Kicks it Country – hit the Music Row Charts as well as #1 in EACM

TAKES released to country radio on 3/20/2023

Key Nominations / Awards:

– ACMA New Male Artist of the Year 2020

– New Music Weekly New Male Artist of the Year nominee 2021

– Josie Music Awards Nominee: Song, Entertainer and Male artist of the Year 2021

– 92.9 Nash FM Ky Proud Headliner

– Josie Music Awards Nominee: Band / Group of the year, Entertainer and Male artist of the Year 2022

– CMA Fest artist – 2022

Southern Daze is known for their southern rock style, guitars and harmonies. With seasoned musicians that have the same passion and drive for music & entertaining, they enjoy putting on shows for their fans.

The band consists of

Robert Eskridge – Nicholasville, Ky

Sam Pollock Georgetown, Ky

Kevin Rawlings Lexington, Ky

Kerry Elliott Paris, Ky

People love the energy of the band and their wide range of music and the originals.

Personal Life

Outside of his professional and music career, Eskridge has several interests including cars, traveling, the great outdoors and skiing. He and his wife Juli have four children, Jessi Eskridge, Jerad Eskridge, Malina Gaworski and Iza Gaworski.

The Eskridge’s are proud supporters of Morehead State University.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Robert Eskridge

Song Title: When Life Happens

Publishing: Robert Eskridge

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: When Life Happens

Record Label: Bucket List