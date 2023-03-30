Robert Eskridge “Takes” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Early Life

Country singer / songwriter Robert Eskridge was born on November 10, 1968, in Wilmington, Delaware. Known for staying true to the traditional country sound. He traveled the US as a kid where he bounced back and forth between California, Delaware and Eastern Kentucky, where he graduated from Morehead State University. Eskridge started playing in the local bars and honky-tonks at the age of 16, and throughout college and early adult years, in various bands in the Lexington, KY area. At one point, working with a few record labels in the early 90’s in Nashville, he garnered the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, had a Saturday nigh at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, as well as the old Stock Yard and Bull Pen Lounge where he played frequently with the George Jones Band. In the midst – kids, career and a need to be at home, he focused on a career that was out of the music path, but still played locally for the next 25 years.

Recent Times

After a 25-year absence in Nashville, Eskridge returned to writing and playing regularly with his band Southern Daze. Known for their southern rock style, guitars and harmonies, they’re a favorite in the Central Kentucky area. In the past year, a renewed focus has left a new EP release, Robert Eskridge My Destiny, which launched in January 2019, steadily making tracks into mainstream country music. One of the tracks from the EP, Buck Wild and Whiskey Crazy will be released with a country music video in June 2019. In addition, fresh out of the Nashville studios, a new EP, Robert Eskridge Simple Things will be released in May 2019. People love the energy and the rich tone of his vocals and compare him to an older style country with a new / modern sound which was exactly what he thought!

Personal Life

Outside of his professional and music career, Eskridge has several interests, including classic cars, motorcycles, the great outdoors and skiing. He and his wife Juli have four children, Jessi Eskridge, Jerad Eskridge, Malina Gaworski and Iza Gaworski. The Eskridge’s are proud supporters of Morehead State University and the Seena Magowitz Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

