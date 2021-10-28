Robert Eskridge New Album Release Heros At Home

I’d say Buck Wild and Whiskey Crazy. It was my first single and did well on NMW as well as over in Europe! I was really surprised that it was so popular outside of the US.



The song came about as my wife (Juli – who I wrote You’re My Destiny for) and I were taking our fam to go snow skiing in WVa @ Snowshoe. We were passing an area where my cousin and Uncle have a cabin near Charleston and my son shouted out he wanted to go hunting with them and get a Buck…



I quickly told him they don’t go there to hunt, they go there to drink whiskey and get crazy… I turned to my wife and asked her to type in my Phone Notes – Buck Wild and Whiskey Crazy… came home after that ski trip and wrote that song in about 10 minutes. Love that story.