Robert Cray, Jon Langston, Aaron Lewis, Jon Wolfe, Nelly, Riley Green, Granger Smith, and more Headed To The World’s Largest Honky-tonk in November!

As the weather gets colder, Billy Bob’s Texas only gets hotter. The iconic Texas venue continues to bring the action this November with exciting events, traditions, and the biggest names in music including Grammy Award winner Robert Cray and wildly popular rapper Nelly. Visitors from all over the world become fully absorbed in the country lifestyle upon stepping foot in “The World’s Largest Honky-tonk,” from being greeted by a history video of George Strait, to matching their hands with legends such Garth Brooks and Willie Nelson on the Wall of Fame, to line dancing lessons on the dance floor, authentic Western cuisine and much more!

The stars are sure to align when the 2021 Texas Country Music Awards come to town on November 14th. Every year the TCMA honors the state’s top country artists. Aaron Watson will headline the show with special performances from Sundance Head, Curtis Grimes, Brandon Rhyder, and more. From the walks down the red carpet to the star-studded performances, it’ll be a night you don’t want to miss!

November’s lineup is certainly one to be thankful for. Robert Cray (November 5) will have every guest feeling anything but the blues, and then all eyes will be on Jon Langston (November 6), who is sure to bring the house down. Aaron Lewis (November 7) will end the jam-packed weekend with a full acoustic show that’s sure to close things out with a twang. Jon Wolfe (November 12) will make sure there are plenty of “boots on a dance floor”, then Grammy award-winning La Mafia (November 13) will keep ‘em on their feet with their legendary Latin style. Nelly (November 18) will bring a “lil bit” of everything with his one-of-a-kind performance with friends Blanco Brown and Harper Grace. Country music superstar Riley Green (November 19) is sure to bring the party with his new music and fan favorites, paving the way for Texas native Tracy Byrd (November 20) who will have guests dosey-doeing all night. Pecos & the Rooftops (November 24) will undoubtedly touch every heart in the room, while Zach Bryan (November 26) will be “heading south” since serving his country in the U.S. Navy for a sold-out show! November is ending on a high note with a double feature with Danielle Nicole Band (November 27) taking the stage at The 81 Club as Granger Smith (November 27) will close out the month later on the main stage. The unbeatable lineup of live music, delicious food, fun activities at Billy Bob’s Texas this month makes it the place to be!

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

