ROBBY KRIEGER OF THE DOORS RELEASES “SLEEPWALK”

Robby Krieger, guitarist of the ‘60s rock band “The Doors” has released a new version of the 1959 instrumental classic “Sleepwalk”. The new track features the haunting slide guitar Robby first made famous on The Doors’ 1967 song “Moonlight Drive” and more recently on his last single “Slide Home”. Also featured on “Sleepwalk” are Ed Roth (Annie Lennox) on keyboards, Phil Chen (Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Bob Marley) on bass and Ty Dennis (The Motels) on percussion.

“Sleepwalk” will soon be available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Photography and album cover design by Jill Jarrett.

You can watch the official video for the song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Qmkg2PBegQ

Robby’s next release will be an archival release of his 1979 band “Red Shift.

ABOUT ROBBY KRIEGER: