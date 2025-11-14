Robby Johnson Drops New Album ‘Hot Summer Nights,’ Out Today

Country artist Robby Johnson is making waves with the release of his latest single, “Get in Gear,” premiered by The Music Universe and featured as the final track released on his brand-new album, ‘Hot Summer Nights,’ out today. This high-octane country anthem captures the thrill of a summer night romance—even in the fall. With vivid storytelling, Johnson takes listeners through tailgate parties, backroad drives, and playful mischief, all wrapped in Southern charm and heartfelt energy. The song’s catchy chorus and dynamic imagery highlight Johnson’s talent for crafting music that feels both nostalgic and alive with youthful excitement. ‘Hot Summer Nights’ features thirteen tracks recorded over time, allowing Johnson to share new music with fans while finally bringing to life the album he’s envisioned for years. The album has already been spotlighted by Whiskey Riff, Cowboys & Indians, Center Stage Magazine, Country Evolution, and more.

“Writing songs and then watching them come to life in the studio is truly one of the most magical experiences in the world,” shares Johnson. “This entire process from putting pen to paper, to recording, and finally releasing the music has been therapeutic beyond words. Now that the full album is out, it feels both liberating and a little terrifying to share so much of myself with the world. I just hope listeners enjoy these songs as much as I loved creating them.”

Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson put his own southern spin on one of rock’s most iconic tracks with the release of his new single, “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Paying tribute to the 45th anniversary of AC/DC’s timeless hit, Johnson delivered a bold, high-energy performance that bridged the worlds of classic rock and modern country. Originally released in 1980 on AC/DC’s landmark album Back in Black, “You Shook Me All Night Long” remains one of the most recognizable songs in rock history. Johnson’s version captured that same electric spirit, infusing gritty vocals, driving guitars, and the raw emotion that defines both rock and country music. The single was premiered by Country Evolution and became available on all major streaming platforms.

‘Hot Summer Nights’ track listing:

If Barstools Could Cry – Premiered by Whiskey Riff

Git-R-Done

Up All Night

Love-You-Kinda-Wine

June in July

Happened On a Boat

Helluvaride

Road I’m On Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

You Pick The Flowers Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

Get in Gear Premiered by The Music Universe

TGIF Premiered by Coda Country

More Than You Think Premiered By RFD-TV

Shook Me All Night Long (Country Cover) Premiered By Country Evolution

More About Robby Johnson:

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Robby Johnson has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube and is approaching 8 million streams. His debut single broke into the TOP 20 on country radio, with its music video winning CMT Pure’s 12 Pack Countdown multiple times. Known for a live show combining Garth Brooks’s energy with Keith Urban’s swagger, Johnson’s music has been featured on Sirius XM’s The Highway, Crook & Chase Countdown, and Country Top 40 with Fitz. He has also appeared on major media platforms such as FOX News Channel’s Huckabee, USA Today, Rolling Stone Country, and The Tennessean.

Robby’s journey from manufacturing plant worker to full-fledged artist began after a demo session, gifted one Christmas, revealed his musical talent. He moved to Nashville in 2012, connecting with industry veterans Jimmy Nichols and Frank Myers, who guided his career. His single “South Of Me” reached the Top 20 on the Music Row Breakout Chart and led to a performance on The LATE SHOW with David Letterman. This breakthrough was followed by his debut album, Don’t Look Back, produced by James Stroud and featuring contributions from top Nashville songwriters and Vince Gill. The album’s success included a feature as a PEOPLE Pick in PEOPLE Magazine and over 2 million views for the video “Together,” aired on CMT and GAC.