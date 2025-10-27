Robbie Gennet Takes Flight with Birds – A Bold, Reflective New Album of Synth-Driven Philosophy and Songcraft

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Robbie Gennet announces the release of his ninth studio album of 2025, Birds. The new release blends poetic lyricism, analog synth textures, and unflinching reflection into one of his most adventurous works to date.

From the rooster’s piercing gaze on the cover to the album’s soaring title track, Birds finds Gennet exploring themes of mortality, forgiveness, impermanence, and hope. The record sharpens the edge he’s honed since High Vibrations and You Deserve to Have Love — equal parts philosopher, producer, and poet.

Tracks like “The Empty Place” and “Easy” wrestle with self-imprisonment and the necessity of forgiveness, while the neon groove of “Dead” dances with mortality in the tradition of LCD Soundsystem. The meditative “Birds” channels mindfulness and present-moment clarity, while “Deadly Sky” recalls the brooding synth atmospheres of The Police’s Ghost in the Machine. The record closes on an uplifting note with “A Happier Day”, a sunlit benediction that reminds listeners that hope is hard-earned, not naïve.

“Birds is about staring life straight in the face — its beauty, its terror, its impermanence — and choosing to sing anyway,” says Gennet.

With influences ranging from new wave and disco to folk mantra and house, Birds is as sonically eclectic as it is thematically focused. It’s a soundtrack for reflection, catharsis, and moving forward. Known for his keen lyrical insights and adventurous musicality, Gennet’s music bridges the worlds of pop, rock, electronica, and philosophical reflection.

Fans can tune in to see Robbie perform with a full band featuring Strings & Horns on Sunday, October 12th at 6pm PT/9pm ET at StageIt.com! Make sure you buy your ticket today!